DOST proposes ways to deal with rising fuel costs

MANILA - Amid the rising costs of oil and wheat due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Philippines' Department of Science and Technology is proposing alternatives that will benefit Filipinos.

On the use of fuel, the DOST suggests a technology to help monitor and conserve energy, such as cloud-based monitors and e-sensors.

“It can provide smart and comprehensive decision support that management can use whether they have to make adjustments for example, in the use of certain equipment, or they need to replace equipment that are not functioning well and wasteful in the use of energy,” said Secretary Fortunato de la Peña.

The DOST is also recommending the use of more electronic vehicles.

“E- vehicles are already commercially available. But the main constraint that we see is the charging station infrastructure. And DOST has supported the development of a fast- charging system that is already being commercialized now,” De la Peña said.

One example of an e-vehicle, he said, is a “solar cart” by Tarlac State University launched three years ago.

“Tatlong taon na po yang tumatakbo nang walang charging kasi meron siyang solar panel sa ibabaw,” DOST Region 3 Director Julius Caesar Sicat said.

WHEAT FLOUR ALTERNATIVES

The DOST is also proposing the use of “Sagip-Nutri Flour”, which is a blend of powders made from cassava, sweet potatoes, moringa, squash and mango, in baking bread, cookies, cakes, and other goods.

The use of banana flour, or the flour produced from Cavendish bananas, is also an alternative to wheat flour, the DOST said.

“It can be used as ingredients in various food applications such as banana cake, bread, smoothies and ice cream,” De la Peña said.

The DOST said local government units and the public themselves can get in touch with them in order to access these resources.

“We have also earlier developed the charging station for the electric charging of vehicles. And I think it is really up to the LGUs to pick up this technology so there will be more e-trikes, e-vehicles that can benefit,” Dela Peña said.

Dr. Annablle Briones of the DOST said that alternative flours have been existing for years, and that they can be contacted by those who are interested.

“Amin nang tinuturo as livelihood, tulong sa mga MSMEs o sa mga intresado. Ilang trainings na ang ating ginawa at maraming nagkaka-interes na gamitin ang ating indigenous material para gamitin sa iba’t ibang baking products,” she said.