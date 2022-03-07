MANILA - Former Philippine envoy to the United Nations Ambassador Lauro Baja Jr. has warned of a possible replication in Asia of what is happening in Ukraine.

At the online "The Alphan Forum" of the University of the Philippines (UP) Alpha Phi Beta Fraternity, Baja said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have significant impact not just in Europe, but in Asia as well.

He pointed out how a major power may also invade other countries.

"What the Philippines should do is to watch out for two possible developments. 1, the possibility of China thinking of a similar operation vis-a-vis Taiwan and vis-a-vis the West Philippine Sea. and 2, a scrutiny, watch out on current US' so-called pivot to Asia," said Baja.

He added: "What happened in Ukraine will give them the opportunity or the chance or whatever to do the same in Taiwan. That will be more existential for us, considering the geographical proximity and the number of Filipinos there."

Several political analysts also said at the forum that the crisis in Ukraine will prolong as it is also shifting and strengthening alliances and relationships of nations.

Prof. Benjamin Muego said: "What is happening in the Ukraine now is in some ways reminiscent to what happened in Afghanistan from 1979-1989."

"This conflict in Ukraine is far from over. This will continue," he added.

While Prof. Temario Rivera said: "Kung walang immediate diplomatic solution o politically-negotiated solution itong Ukranian crisis, it will really strengthen alignments, you have the US, NATO, and the EU against possibly also a stronger alliance between Russia and China."

Baja, who was also a former president of the UN Security Council, said the Philippines should not be neutral in global issues.

"Neutrality, non-alignment is going out of fashion. I would advise we don't fence sit on important political and economic issues. Develop our own national strength and take a position," Baja said.

Prof. Bobby Tuazon said among the diplomatic options that parties can do to avoid further conflict is to implement a ceasefire to lay the ground for peace negotiations.

He also wants the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops in Ukraine and the withdrawal of economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

The Philippines is one of the countries that condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

