The education gap between graduating students and the manpower needs of industries is widening, according to industry experts.

“My realization, it has gotten worse. Things have gotten worse,” said Dr. Danilo Lachica, president of the Semiconductor and Electronics in the Philippines Foundation Inc.

“Eleven years ago, we approached this government agency to recommend changes to narrow the skills gap. Not only was nothing done, but as technology advances the gap has increased,” he added.

“What we found out is the education system is not producing what the industry needs. There are some challenge with how the industry sees analytics,” Analytics Association of the Philippines Executive Director Sherwin Pelayo said.

Lachica and Pelayo spoke about the gap alongside with other industry leaders from analytics, agribusiness and healthcare during the launching of the Philippine Business for Education's (PBEd) newest program “A Future that Works” (AFW), which aims to bridge the gap between the education sector and the industries needing talent.

Some of the gaps the healthcare sector is still facing are the lack of “healthcare workers and specialists in geographically isolated areas," and incentives that could keep Filipino talent from migrating to other countries.

“All these fast changing technologies will require a new set of skills, and the question is do we have adequate scientists, healthcare workers to interface with machines and planners? To integrate technology in support of the human health resources and their work? In short, are we ready for the future of health care?” Unilab Foundation Inc. Executive Director Lilibeth Aristorenas said.

According to PBEd, they established AFW to be able to reduce “jobs and skills gap by organizing industry leaders and experts to articulate their needs”.

“AFW has built partnerships with industry association to set up sectoral skills councils so we really wanted to follow global models,” PBEd Executive Director Justine Raagas said.

Meanwhile, other government agencies expressed their support for PBEd’s programs.

“We want to provide workers with the skill set they need, to be able to work towards what the industry is already applying as they adopted new technologies in their companies,” TESDA Executive Director Juliet Orozco said.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), they are also studying the implementation of the Philippine Skills Framework.

“Ito po ay naglalayon na ma-identify kung anu-ano ang mga skills, competencies na kailangan ng industriya para mabigyan ng solusyon itong gap,” DTI Usec. Rafaelita Aldaba said.