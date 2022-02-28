Kneeling on the road athwart the path of armed soliders, two nuns say the Rosary. Photo by Pete Reyes, People Power: The Philippine Revolution of 1986. From the Presidential Library and Museum

MANILA - Journalism is "inherently anti-Marcos" as it has a natural bias against disinformation and denialism, a journalism professor said Monday.

One of the first things that dictator Ferdinand Marcos, father of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, had ordered during martial law was to shut down media organizations, Kontra Daya convenor Danilo Arao said.

"What I wrote in exact words is responsible journalism is inherently anti-Marcos. When we talk about Marcos campaign we really refer to the kind of disinformation and denialism that is happening. In the context of journalism one of the core principles is truth-telling that’s why we have a natural bias against denialism," he told ANC's Headstart.

"There is not just natural bias against not just denialism but also the potential media repression that may happen for the simple reason that the son of the dictator has not expressed remorse [for] what happened during martial law. It’s not just revisionism but outright denial of history."

The younger Marcos' absence in debates has also been a "tactic of other survey frontrunners in past elections," Arao said.

"He should have a conscious effort to attend a few. Right now he’s very selective, he only chooses new media organizations or journalists perceived to be asking him softball questions," he said. "It's not an excuse, it’s necessary for Marcos to prove his worth."

News media organizations, meantime, should strive for a debate format wherein candidates would face interpellation and rebuttals, Arao said.

A single presidential debate like in the US is possible but there are too many issues that must be discussed, he added.

"There are several layers and aspects to discuss. I think it's inevitable that news media organizations would be organizing various debates and fora it's just a matter of defining which topics would be discussed by the other news media organizations so I think coordination would be the key here," he said.