MANILA—De La Salle University (DLSU) on Saturday paid tribute to 2 Filipino civil liberties icons with the launch of the renamed Tañada-Diokno College of Law.

The development was to honor Lorenzo “Ka Tanny” Tañada and Jose “Ka Pepe” Diokno, former senators considered staunch human rights defenders of their time and patriots.

La Salle said it attached the names of its distinguished alumni to the college, because they “exemplified the ideals and values of true Lasallians” and the school was committed “to the education and formation of lawyers committed to promoting human rights.”

The event was conducted during the celebration of Diokno's 100th birth anniversary, and the launching of Prof. Maria Socorro Diokno's book about his father, “Jose W. Diokno, Pamana”.

DLSU president Fr. Bernard Oca announced the university's decision in a virtual marker. He said he hoped that the “two lawyers, two patriots, two Lasallians who worked together” may inspire future lawyers who will hail from the university.

A mass graced by Bishop Pablo Virgilio David was also held to remember the freedom fighters' lives.

DEFENDERS OF HUMAN RIGHTS WHO FOUGHT MARTIAL LAW

Jose Diokno and Lorenzo Tañada became colleagues in the Senate from 1963 to 1971 and who were at the opposition forefront facing the dictatorship of President Ferdinand Marcos.

The Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP) monitored at least 9,000 victims of human rights abuses from 1969 to 1986 when Marcos was the country's chief executive.

During the enforcement of martial law from 1972 to 1986, 5,040 people were detained, 892 people were massacred, and 352 people disappeared, according to TFDP.

When Marcos suspended the writ of habeas corpus in 1971, Diokno left Marcos's Nacionalista Party and later took part in street protests calling for the release of political prisoners.

He also led the coalition Movement of Concerned Citizens for Civil Liberties that raised voices against then-impending military rule.

Upon the declaration of martial law in 1972, Diokno was one of the key figures arrested for resisting the Marcos.

He was detained at Fort Bonifacio, and was later transferred to Laur town, Nueva Ecija on solitary confinement.

Diokno's term as senator was also cut short because of his arrest. His imprisonment lasted from September 23, 1972, until September 11, 1974.

However, throughout his detainment, no case was filed against the Manila-born senator.

Tañada, meanwhile, questioned the legality of the declaration of martial law before the Supreme Court and also lent his voice against Marcos's authoritarian rule.

At the age of 86, he was still joining demonstrations, or what he called “the parliament of the streets”.

Diokno, Tañada, and former senator Joker Arroyo founded Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) in 1974 to assist political detainees, farmers, activists–who were victims of martial law.

Now, Diokno's son, Atty. Jose Manuel Tadeo "Chel" Diokno, is chairing FLAG and was also the founding dean of now DLSU Tañada-Diokno College of Law.

Tañada also served as Diokno's lawyer in a case that questioned the latter's 2-year detainment by martial law authorities. He also acted as counsel to former senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, Jr. in court.

After the EDSA Revolution, Diokno was assigned chairman of the Presidential Committee on Human Rights, which later became the Commission on Human Rights.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines unveiled a 9-ft statue of Diokno in 2017 at the CHR headquarters in Diliman, Quezon City, which served as "a symbol of defiance" and a reminder of those who suffered under martial law.

On Friday, February 25, the Philippines commemorated the EDSA People Power Revolution, which ousted the late dictator from Malacañang. Marcos and his family fled to Guam, and then to Hawaii through a US Air Force plane.

His namesake, Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., also known as "Bongbong," is now running for president 36 years later.