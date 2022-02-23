NTF adviser fears India-type COVID surge during campaign season

MANILA—An expert on Wednesday recommended that Metro Manila stay at Alert Level 2, as campaign activities continued.

Ted Herbosa, special adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said the campaign period, which began officially on February 8, has multiplied mass gatherings.

Herbosa brought up the case of India last year when restrictions were dropped in the middle of a massive election campaign, leading to the spread of the fatal Delta variant and 6-figure fatalities.

"Nakita natin 'yung mga image sa TV, 'yung namamatay doon sa pinto ng emergency room at walang oxygen. 'Yan ang takot ko," he said.

Herbosa confirmed that officials will deliberate whether the NCR was ready to shift as new COVID-19 cases continued to drop in the region and throughout the country.

Metro Manila mayors earlier urged the inter-agency task force (IATF) to place the capital region under Alert Level 1 beginning March 1.

A resolution was unanimously passed by the mayors.

Last week, Malacañang said officials were "finalizing" the road map regarding the loosest lockdown restriction.

