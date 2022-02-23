Puny hands against military tanks during the 1986 People Power Revolution. From the Presidential Museum and Library. Photo by Peter Reyes, People Power: The Philippine Revolution of 1986



MANILA—Vice-presidential candidate and Senate President Tito Sotto said Wednesday some people want to forget the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution ever happened but history cannot be revised.

"The claim of EDSA should remain. Hindi natin mababago ang history. Nangyari 'yun kaya inaalala ng karamihan," he said.

"Meron iba gustong kalimutan 'yun pero nangyari is nangyari. We can never revise history. You can only start disinforming people, yes, but that's not revising history. History happened.”

Sotto said teaching history should be strengthened and should be part of the education curriculum.

“Ako noong bata ako - ewan ko sa inyo 'di niyo inabot - pero sa akin mula Grade 1 hanggang college may history. May American history pa nga, may world history, lalo na ang Philippine history. So, 'yun ang dapat tignan natin, dapat asikasuhin ng DepEd 'yan," he said.

The EDSA People Power Revolution restored the country's democracy and installed Corazon Aquino, widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno Aquino, to presidency.

It toppled the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos after a 20-year rule marked by allegations of widespread human rights abuses and embezzlement of billions of dollars from state coffers.

Patience, persuasion and prayers: Military vehicles pull out of the Circle neighborhood. From the Presidential Museum and Library. Photo by Linglong Ortiz, People Power: The Philippine Revolution of 1986

The strongman's family, however, returned to the Philippines in the 1990s and began to revive their political fortune.

His son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is seeking the presidency in this year's elections.

Protesters will gather at the People Power Monument, White Plains Ave. on Feb. 25 to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the 1986 people power revolt.

—With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

