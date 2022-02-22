A notice about COVID-19 safety measures is pictured next to closed doors at a departure hall of Narita international airport to prevent the spread of the omicron variant in Narita, east of Tokyo, November 30, 2021. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters/file

The BA.2 variant of the omicron coronavirus strain is not more severe than the original, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Based on a sample of people from various countries, "we are not seeing a difference in severity of BA.1 compared to BA.2," Maria Van Kerkhove, a senior WHO official, said in an online question and answer session.

"So this is a similar level of severity as it relates to risk of hospitalization. And this is really important, because in many countries, they've had a substantial amount of circulation, both of BA.1 and BA.2," she said.

Van Kerkhove, who leads the technical side of the WHO's Covid-19 response team, was reporting the findings of a committee of experts tracking the evolution of the virus.

Their conclusions will come as a relief to countries such as Denmark, where the BA.2 variant of omicron has circulated widely.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) announced 1,019 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year, bringing the country's total to 3,654,284.

The positivity rate is at 6.4 percent, based on test results of samples from 18,177 people on Feb. 20, Sunday, according to the latest DOH bulletin.

RELATED VIDEO