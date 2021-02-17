Persons with comorbidities can get COVID-19 vaccine: expert

Local government workers participate in a COVID-19 vaccination simulation in Manila, January 28, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Persons with comorbidities need the protection they can get against COVID-19, an expert said Wednesday after a government survey found only 3 out of 10 people in Metro Manila choose to get inoculated.

Dr. Rommel Lobo, vice chairperson of the National Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee, said the government needs an intensive information campaign to address vaccine hesitancy following the survey.

"'Yun pong comorbidities na tinatawag natin - siya ay hypertensive, diabetic - hindi po yan kontra sa pagbabakuna. Dapat po, sila rin po, pinaprayoridad. Sila po ay pwede pa rin po bakunahan as long as na-control po lahat ng kanilang mga sakit," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Comorbidities do not counter the vaccine. Those with comorbidities should be prioritized. They can still get the vaccine as long as all of their illnesses are controlled.)

"Makakahabol po tayo. Kailangan lang po siguro masinsinang paliwanag para sabihin po sa kanila na 'yun pong bakuna na ibibigay sa kanila ng gobyerno ay ligtas at mabisa para sa pag-prevent po ng COVID-19," he said when asked for comment on the survey results.

(We can still make it. We just need to inform them that the vaccine that government will give them is safe and effective against COVID-19.)

Those with allergies unrelated to COVID-19 vaccines may also get inoculated but should be observed within 30 minutes from getting the jab, Lobo said.

"Kung kayo po ay may allergy sa gamot, whether iniinom, ini-inject, as long as hindi po 'yun related sa COVID-19 vaccine, pwede po kayo bakunahan. Precaution lang po na obserbahan kayo after vaccination," he said.

(If you have an allergic reaction to a medicine, as long as it's not related to the COVID-19 vaccine, you can still get inoculated. It's just precaution to observe you after vaccination.)

"Kung magkakaroon po ng serious side effect, lalabas at lalabas po yun within 30 minutes of the observation period."

(If there will be a serious side effect, it will show within 30 minutes of the observation period.)

It is also normal for others to not experience side effects following the COVID-19 shot, Lobo said.

"Hindi naman po ibig sabihin 'pag wala kayong nararamdaman, hindi nag-take ang bakuna. Ibig sabihin po nun, maganda rin po ang immune response ninyo," he said.

(It doesn't mean if you don't feel anything, the vaccine did not take effect. It just means you have a good immune response.)