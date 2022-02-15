Presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos appears before supporters in a UniTeam proclamation rally in Quezon City on Feb. 14, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr's 2016 bid for the vice-presidency was only a test run for his real goal - to retake the post previously held by his father, the late president Ferdinand Marcos, a political analyst said Tuesday.

It is "not a surprise" that the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos holds a big lead for the country's highest post, Professor Julio Teehankee said.

"He has been on a continuous campaign mode since he was elected senator in 2010, particularly in social media and even persistent historical revisionism," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"His vice-presidential run was actually just a test run for his ultimate ending, which is this year's presidential election."

Bongbong's campaign, Teehankee said, is a "throwback to the early Marcos of 1965".

"So just like his father, he rebranded himself and he's currently running like the democratic Marcos of 1965 and not the failed dictator of 1986," he said.

By joining forces with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Marcos has further strengthened his candidacy, Teehankee said.

"They've managed to unite 2 factions of the political class. The house in the North and the house in the South. So, the house of Duterte and the house of Marcos," he said.

"Again, another irony in this year's election. The most polarizing political brands have appropriated the narrative of unity and hope. You got to hand it to their political marketing team," he added.

CAN ROBREDO, DOMAGOSO CATCH UP?

Teehankee, however, said Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso could still get the top job.

"It's a bigger challenge on the part of VP Leni but it's doable because there seems to be a groundswell of support, together with perhaps even Mayor Isko Moreno," he said.

Robredo ranked second in the latest Pulse Asia survey, garnering 16 percent support of survey respondents.

Meanwhile, 24 percent of responders said Domagoso was their second choice for president.

Teehankee said Robredo's supporters could "go out of their echo chambers and social media bubble".

"The challenge for VP Leni is how to expand her base and that's the big challenge because with a large chunk of the voters seemingly influenced by still the Duterte factor and now are enchanted by his authoritarian nostalgia of golden age," he said.

While Marcos is currently the most preferred presidential candidate, Teehankee said the official campaign period had just started.

"It's a tough battle but it ain't over until it's over. So, that's the reason why we have to campaign and campaigns do matter in Philippine elections," he said.