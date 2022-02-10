MANILA - ABS-CBN News has again made it to the list of the biggest web publishers on Facebook globally.

ABS-CBN News' website news.abs-cbn.com ranked 18th worldwide with 3,239 articles that produced a total of 8,466,188 Facebook engagements in January 2022, according to social media analytics platform NewsWhip.

It was the only Philippine website on the list alongside BBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, and The Washington Post.

Previously, ABS-CBN News was also the lone Philippine website on the world's list of top 25 Facebook publishers in December 2018, and has also been consistently in this list for several years before this.

Among the highly engaged article stories posted on ABS-CBN News Facebook were the permanent suspension of Jam Magno's Twitter account and Kendra Kramer's viral portrait.

Videos and photos from ABS-CBN's citizen journalism arm Bayan Mo, Ipatrol Mo (BMPM) also received big interaction numbers in January. Among the submissions to BMPM that attracted netizens was the video of a carabao that put a fruit carriage all by itself, which has since gained 10 million views.

Video reports from ABS-CBN's current affairs programs also received high engagement. Called #CAThrowback, these previously aired videos provide relevant information and feature stories that provoke citizens into focusing on issues by surfacing various points of views and by featuring stories that tug at viewers' hearts.

Among them was the story of Lola Tekla who, despite limitations with her hands, continues to defy the odds. Posted in January, the video has since gained more than 6 million views.

To continue serving Filipinos in various localities across the country, these multimedia content are posted as well on the Facebook pages of ABS-CBN News Integrated News and Current Affairs and various regional pages.

Delivering news via social media platforms

Aside from Facebook, the news organization also utilizes different social media platforms in providing news and information.

ABS-CBN News' Twitter account has recently marked another milestone by reaching more than 8 million followers. This account live tweets news on the ground and as developments happen.

ABS-CBN News also has an Instagram account with more than 2 million followers and featuring curated photos and videos.

On its YouTube account with more than 13 million subscribers, ABS-CBN News continues to provide news live streams and relevant video reports.

In October 2021, ABS-CBN News launched its TikTok account and has since gained more than one million video likes.

The strong performance of the Facebook account of ABS-CBN News comes on the heels of the news organization's preparations for the 2022 national and local elections.