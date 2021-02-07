Boxing: Ryan Garcia's trainer not in favor of Pacquiao fight

In this file photo taken on January 02, 2021, Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Luke Campbell during the WBC Interim Lightweight Title fight in Dallas, Texas. Tim Warner, Getty Images North America/AFP.

If trainer Eddy Reynoso has his way, up-and-coming star Ryan Garcia will focus on a potential showdown against unbeaten American Gervonta "Tank" Davis, rather than chase his "dream match" against Manny Pacquiao.

The 22-year-old Garcia emerged as a possible opponent for the "Pacman" after Pacquiao's preferred foe, MMA star Conor McGregor, suffered a shocking loss at UFC 257 recently. The Filipino icon has maintained that a bout against Garcia, if it happens, will be an exhibition.

Reynoso, who also trains Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, said in an interview on Boxing Scene that he would prefer if Garcia shifted his focus on Davis instead.

"I really don't like that fight," said Reynoso, referring to the proposed "dream match" against Pacquiao.

"Manny Pacquiao has all that experience. It's a fight at a heavier weight against (a naturally) bigger fighter," he explained.

Garcia fights at lightweight, where he currently holds the interim WBC title. Pacquiao, meanwhile, campaigns at welterweight; he has not fought at lightweight since June 2008, when he stopped David Diaz to win the WBC belt.

For Reynoso, it would be preferable if Garcia battles Davis in a showdown of unbeaten fighters. Davis holds the WBA lightweight title and is coming off a brutal knockout of Leo Santa Cruz in November.

"To me, it's a far more interesting fight. They are at the same weight, and their fight can exceed expectations," Reynoso said of a Davis-Garcia match.

"A fight between Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis can be the biggest fight in boxing," he added. "They are two of the biggest stars of this new generation."

"Manny Pacquiao is great, but he's part of a past generation," the trainer also said.

The final decision on Garcia's next fight will be made by Golden Boy Promotions, according to Reynoso. However, he also noted that the young boxer values his input, as well as the advice of his parents and chief adviser, Guadalupe Valencia.