Presidential candidates Leody de Guzman, Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, Manny Pacquiao and Leni Robredo swear to an oath they signed at the end of the Panata Sa Bayan Presidential Forum on Friday. The candidates swore their commitment for a clean, honest, orderly, peaceful elections and good governance for the coming election. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — No candidate emerged as a winner in the presidential forum organized by the country's broadcast media group, a political analyst said Friday.

Lawyer and former dean of Ateneo de Manila School of Government Tony La Viña said the 5 presidential aspirants instead played to their strengths during the "Panata sa Bayan: The KBP Presidential Candidates Forum."

"To be quite honest cause I listen as objectively as I could, I like all of them, actually. If you ask me, was there a winner? No. There was no winner. Nobody shown better than others. I mean, I think they all played to the strength," he told ANC's "Dateline".

The major presidential forum was attended by labor leader Leody de Guzman, Sen. Ping Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Former Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. turned down the invitation due to a conflict in schedule, his camp said.

According to La Viña, Lacson showed his experience as a seasoned politician.

"I thought he was really good in talking about his experience because VP Robredo had criticized him about that. It's not true that he hasn't done things on the ground. He's done a lot of things on the ground," he said.

La Vina said Moreno tried to woo voters with his "solid record" as elected official in the City of Manila.

"You really can't question the really good things that Mayor Moreno has done in Manila trying to replicate that all over the country," he said.

For Pacquiao, La Viña said the boxing champ's sincerity to serve the public shined the most during the forum.

"Manny Pacquaio was very sincere, which is really the strength of Sen. Manny. I think he always had difficulty answering details," he said.

As to the Vice President's performance, La Viña noticed Robredo was "energetic" during the forum than in past similar events.

"VP Robredo was actually quite energetic here. More energy than usual, more passion than usual, which is good. It shows she's really interested in getting this job and her last line about the last woman standing was perfect ending," he said.



Meanwhile, La Viña said De Guzman's presence was a welcome change, adding the labor leader is a "contrast" to other candidates.

"It's really important to have someone like Leody de Guzman because his positions really are the most pro-poor, the most pro-social equality or anti-social inequality, which is a really very big problem in his 38 years of experience to do that," he said.

La Viña urged the Filipino electorate to listen further to the candidates in future forums before making a decision.

"So, they showed off their best part of them. They gave a reason why you should vote for them, but this is not the time to make the decision yet," he said.