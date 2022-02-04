MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman on Friday said he will prioritize the welfare of those in need with his proposed programs on health, rights, and infrastructure.

De Guzman promised that his platforms are ‘genuine” compared to his rivals in the KBP presidential forum "Panata sa Bayan 2022.”

Here is a summary of his stand on various issues.

COVID TESTS FOR WORKERS

The labor leader said that the government should waive all the fees for COVID-19 testing in order to fast-track contact-tracing in the country.

"Dapat maging responsibilidad na ng gobyerno ‘yung bagay na ‘yang kung gusto talaga nating harapin nang maayos ‘yung paglaban sa COVID. Hindi pwe-pwedeng ipasagot sa manggagawa ‘yung ganoong kalaking halaga," De Guzman said.

(The government must be responsible for that if we really want to deal with the fight against COVID properly. The workers cannot be held accountable for such a large amount.)

HEALTHCARE IN REGIONS

Asked how will he address the healthcare problem in the regions, De Guzman said that the national government should also managing the healthcare system.

"Magsimula tayo sa pagtrato sa sektor ng kalusugan bilang importanteng sektor at dapat ‘yan ay responsibilidad ng gobyerno huwag nating ipaubaya sa mga pribado, dapat akuhin ‘yan ng gobyerno," the labor leader said.

(Let's start by treating the health sector as an important sector and that should be the responsibility of the government, we should not leave it to the private sector, the government should take care of that.)

"Tiyakin na malaanan ng pondo at ‘yung mga probinsya natin ay matayuan ng magagandang hospitals at mga equipment na kinakailangan nila," he added.

(Make sure that funds are available and that our provinces have the good hospitals and equipment they need.)

He added that he will support the agricultural sector.

"Kinakailangan natin, paularin natin ang ating sektor ng agrikultura nang sa ganoon maparami natin ang pagkain at ang ating mga mamamayan ay magkaroon ng oportunidad na mabili ‘yung pagkaing kailangan nila upang lumusog ang kanilang katawan at nang sa ganoon maiwasan ‘yung pagkakasakit," he said.

(We need to develop our agricultural sector so that we can increase food and our people will have the opportunity to buy the food they need to keep their bodies healthy and thus prevent illness.)

"I-encourage natin ‘yung maraming estudyante [na] maging doktor, nurses nang sa ganoon ay marami tayong personnel na haharap doon sa ating mamamayan," he added.

(Let's encourage more students [to] become doctors, nurses so that we have more healthcare personnel for our people.)

BUILD, BUILD, BUILD

The Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet said he is in favor of continuing a railway project in Mindanao in order to improve the transport system in the country.

He, however, added that the budget for projects under the Build, Build, Build program that have not yet started should be reallocated to healthcare to address the COVID-19 crisis.

"Ako’y sang-ayon ding ituloy ‘yung programa ni Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte dito sa railway kasi ‘yan ang isa sa priority na programa ko na talagang paunlarin ang ating sektor ng transportasyon, kinakailangan ‘yung mass transport. Hindi lamang sa Mindanao kundi sa maraming probinsya kinakailangan nating itulak ‘yung transport system," he said.

(I also agree to continue President (Rodrigo) Duterte's program here on the railway because that is one of my priority programs to really develop our transportation sector, mass transport is needed. Not only in Mindanao. but in many provinces, we need to push the transport system.)

"‘Yung mga proyekto na hindi naman kailangan pa at Build, Build Build, project na nakabinbin pa o hindi pa nasisimulan, ipihit na lang natin ‘yung budget niyan para roon sa ating kalusugan, sa paglikha ng trabaho at pagpapaunlad ng ating kanayunan dahil ‘yan ang kailangan natin upang para masimulan ang pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya."

(The projects that are not needed yet and Build, Build Build, projects that are still pending or have not yet started, let's just turn that budget for our health, jobs creation and development of our countryside because of that what we need in order to start the recovery of our economy.)

RECLAMATION

Ka Leody is not in favor of reclamation projects, saying they it only benefit big businesses.

"Ang nakikinabang lang sa mga reclamation na ‘yan ay malalaking kapitalista para gawin nilang industrial center o business center nila. Hindi nakikinabang ‘yung mga mamamayan diyan. Ang napaparusahan pa ‘yung ating environment, nasasalaula kaya ako’y hindi sang-ayon sa reclamation na ‘yan ang kailangan natin ay isang matinong pamamahala ng gobyerno na magpo-protekta sa ating kapaligiran," he said.

(The only beneficiaries of those reclamations are big capitalists so that they can make their industrial centers or business centers. The people there are not benefiting. Our environment is still being punished, it is polluted so I do not agree with the reclamation. We need is a sensible government that will protect our environment.)

"Kung maaari talagang paunlarin pa natin ‘yung mga effort doon sa pagpo-protekta sa kapaligiran nang sa ganoon magkaroon tayo ng malaking kotribusyon doon sa ating commitment sa international dito sa paglaban sa global warming at climate change at itulak natin ‘yung alternative mineral management bill na nasa Kongreso ngayon at magkaroon ng national land use."

(If we can really develop our efforts to protect the environment so that we can make a big contribution to our international commitment here in the fight against global warming and climate change and we can push the alternative mineral management bill. which is in Congress now and implement national land use.)

BIDA Bill

Asked about the Boracay Island Development Authority (Bida) Bill, De Guzman said that stakeholders should be consulted.

"Ang kinakailangan lang natin, sisiguraduhin natin ‘yung participation ng ating komunidad ay mangyari sa mga susunod para nang sa ganoon maririnig ‘yung boses ng lahat ng kasangkot sa mga proyektong ating gagawin," he said.

(All we need is to make sure that the participation of our community happens in the future so that the voices of everyone involved in the projects will be heard.)

DRUG PROBLEM

De Guzman said that drug lords and financers should be jailed and the drug users should be treated instead.

"Hindi ko susundin ‘yung dating ginawa ng administrasyon, patay, patay, patay. Hindi ko gagawin ‘yan. Lalabas, ‘di ‘yan solusyon," the labor leader said.

(I will not follow what the administration used to do, kill, kill, kill. I will not do that. It turns out, that’s not the solution.)

"Kinakailangan pahigpitin pa natin ‘yung lahat ng mga batas, panuntunan, hinggil sa pag-address dito sa droga. Dapat arrestuhin, ipakulong ‘yung lahat ng mga financer, mga drug lord pero ‘yung mga biktima sa ilalim dapat nating ituring ‘yan na isang health problem at i-rehabilitate natin sila," he added.

(We need to tighten all the laws, rules, regarding dealing with drugs. We must arrest, imprison all the financiers, drug lords but for the victims below, we must consider that as a health problem and we must rehabilitate them.)

The labor leader reiterated that the illegal drugs problem should be treated as a health issue.

"Sayang kasi ‘yung 29,000 na namatay pwedeng ma-recover sana ‘yun para maging productive forces natin sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya kaya hindi dapat nating ituring na parang lahat ay target at papatayin silang lahat, hindi pwede ‘yun," he said.

(It is a pity because the 29,000 who died could have been recovered to be our productive forces in the recovery of our economy, so we should not think that everyone is a target and they will all be killed, that ain't right.)

"Kinakailangan natin ay magkaroon ng health approach dito sa lahat ng biktima ng droga, ang ipakulong natin ‘yung mga drug lords at saka mga financer hindi dapat sila pinapatakas."

(We need to have a health approach here for all drug victims, we should imprison drug lords and financiers and not let them run away.)

'GENUINE'

Asked how “genuine” his programs are and how different they are from the other candidates' prroposals, De Guzman said workers’ rights have been his fight for more than 30 years.

"Ipatutupad ‘yan, mangyayari ‘yan dahil ‘yan ay ‘di ko pangako ‘yan ay laban ko 30 years ago na. Kaya kung ako’y magiging presidente, automatic ‘yan, magagawa ‘yan dahil ‘yan ay laban ko, hindi ‘yan pangako," the labor leader said.

(That will be implemented, that will happen because that is what I've fought for, it is not a promise, that was my fight for 30 years. So if I become president, that's automatic, that can be done because that's my fight, that's not a promise.)

Defending his land reform program, De Guzman said he is a son a farmer.

"Ako ay anak ng magsasaka, alam ko ang buhay ng mga magsasaka at ‘yan ay dahil sa pagpigil ng mga malalaking korporasyon sa implementation niyan, hindi nangyayari. Pero ‘pag ako ang presidente automatic ‘yan, ipatutupad ko ang tunay na reporma sa lupa dahil maraming mare-resolve, employment at ‘yung pag-aalsa ng mga (New People's Army) sa kanayunan, mare-resolve ‘yan."

(I am the son of a farmer, I know the life of farmers and (land reform is halted) is because of the restraint of big corporations in the implementation of that, it is not happening. But if I am the president, that's automatic, I will implement real land reform because there will be many resolutions, employment, and the uprising of the (New People's Army) in the countryside, that will be resolved.)

