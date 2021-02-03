DOH removes 8,500 duplicates in COVID-19 tally, bares deaths reported as recoveries

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on February 1, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In the last 7 months, the Department of Health's (DOH) coronavirus tally had over 8,000 duplicates, and several cases reported as recoveries turned out to be deaths, data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) show.

On Tuesday, DOH said it removed two cases from the total number of COVID-19 cases — 1 duplicate entry and another that turned out to be negative. It had to “reclassify” two recovered cases after finding out that they were actually deaths.

The numbers appear small on a daily basis but when lumped in a 7- month period (from June 12, 2020 to January 31, 2021), these removals balloon to thousands, according to government data analyzed by IRG.

Of the cases removed from the total tally of COVID-19 infections, at least 8,591 were duplicates and 290 turned out to be negative cases, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

August registered the most number of duplicates at 3,000 cases. September 26 meanwhile holds the record of most cases removed in a single day with 852 duplicates.

“The number of duplicate cases gradually went down in the months that followed. From nearly 3,000 in August to 1,612 in September, 1,493 in October, 267 in November, and 249 in December. In January, the DOH removed 193 duplicate cases,” ABS-CBN IRG said in its report.

The largest number of negative cases found in a month was 196 in January. A large number of them (189) were previously tagged as recovered.

[Insert attached table]

RECOVERIES TURN OUT TO BE ACTIVE CASES, DEATHS

There were also corrections on the recoveries tally, according to ABS-CBN IRG.

A total of 6,792 recovered patients had to be removed from the tally from June 12, 2020 to January 31, 2021. Four in 10 (2,615 patients or 38.5%) of these turned out to actually be deaths. While 3,170 were among the duplicate cases mentioned above.

Included in the 6,792 were 226 who were actually negative cases and 781 that were still considered active cases or currently infected. A large majority (677) of these active cases were found in September.

This was more than a month after DOH first announced a “mass recovery” adjustment through “data reconciliation efforts with LGUs.

“Patients with mild or no symptoms would be tagged as recovered 14 days from the onset of symptoms or specimen collection. Since Aug. 16, the agency has been announcing tens of thousands of such recoveries every Sunday,” ABS-CBN IRG said.

Around 73% of these removed recoveries were from August, September and October.

Of the DOH’s corrections in the last 7 months, 76 were cases classified as dead but turned out to be recoveries or active cases.

Of those alive, 46 were recovered and 29 were active cases or those still considered infected. There was even one of them that turned out to be a negative case.

There were also 73 deaths that were just duplicate entries.

DOH had described these as small corrections when compared to the total number of COVID-19 cases, which has reached 530,000 cases.

The corrections were made after the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau validated and double-checked data coming from disease reporting units such as local government units and health facility. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire previously explained that errors were due to their dependence on the reporting units.

There have also been additional efforts recently to correct the country's tally of COVID-related deaths through the Philippine Statistics Authority