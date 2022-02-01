Customers visit a mall in Pasay City on January 31, 2022, as establishments prepare for the downgrading of the COVID-19 pandemic status to Alert Level 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The omicron variant appears to be the beginning of the end of the pandemic, but the Philippines still has a long way to go before it can go back to its pre-pandemic state.

Microbiologist Fr. Nicanor Austriaco, a fellow of the OCTA Research group, said that with the omicron variant, there have been signs that the coronavirus pandemic may soon be endemic, which means most people can recover from the illness without having to go to hospital, similar to getting the flu.

"An endemic means the virus is there, but most people who get it will not get so sick that they have to go to the hospital. So our hospitals will not be overwhelmed. People will still die, because people still die of the flu, but those tend to be people who are more vulnerable," Austriaco said.

"In an endemic stage, when the virus becomes endemic, we would have to live with it, we will get vaccinated, we have to wear a mask sometimes, when there is a COVID season, we have to be careful with our lolos and lolas pa, but hopefully, overall, we will be able to return to our normal way of life."

Austriaco said, once this happens, upticks in COVID-19 cases won't be considered a surge, but would signal the start of a "COVID season".

"We will not call it a surge, we will just call it, say, COVID season is back. So that's will happen, that's what we hope will happen. That's what will happen if it becomes endemic," he added.

According to Austriaco, the Philippines still has a long way to go to reach that stage, but he is hopeful that by December, things will be back to pre-pandemic normal.

"We are not ready for that and we will not be ready for that for a while pa, because our health infrastructure is not as strong as many of the countries in the West. So we have to be very careful and we have to be very slow in the way that we reopen our society. But maybe, hopefully by Christmas, things will be back to normal," he said.

"It will still take a while before it becomes that, but you can see we are beginning to move the world to that point."

Despite these positive signs, Austriaco said people still have to be careful because the omicron variant can be lethal.

"It still kills, which is why we have to be very careful. We must get vaccinated, we must get boosted, but as a country, we can slowly return to pre-pandemic times and we can slowly reopen our economy," he said.

"It will take time, but it's very hopeful po. It's the beginning of the end. Not yet the end pa, pero the beginning of the end."

Austriaco said scientists were developing a vaccine specifically for the omicron variant, and if it becomes successful then people would have to be vaccinated yearly, just like what they do with the flu vaccine.

The Philippines on Tuesday reported 9,493 more COVID-19 cases, the first time the tally fell below 10,000 since nearly a month ago, as Metro Manila and nearby provinces eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The number of additional confirmed infections is the lowest in 28 days or since January 4 when 5,434 were announced, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.