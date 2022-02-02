Fact check: Facebook, inihayag na walang meeting kamakailan kay Robredo

Hindi totoo ang kumakalat na impormasyon tungkol sa diumano’y pakikipagpulong ng grupo ni Vice President Leni Robredo sa mga opisyal ng Facebook para suspindihin ang mga account ng mga tagasuporta ni Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Ang nasabing Facebook post ay may caption na “May kumakalat na screenshot KOKONTROLIN NG PINKLAWAN ang FB at YT?! HOW TRUE??? Akala ko ba advocate si Leni Boldero ng free speech? Bakit may ganito? #LENITUNAYNADIKTADOR pala ang totoo?!”

Sa kanilang pahayag na ipinadala sa ABS-CBN News, itinanggi naman ng pamunuan ng parent company ng Facebook na Meta ang nasabing akusasyon.

“No one from Meta has recently met with the Vice President or her team, or made any agreement to remove political content from our platforms,” ayon sa text message ng spokesperson ng Meta na ipinadala sa ABS-CBN News.

Dagdag pa nila, hindi sila basta-basta nagse-censor o nanghaharang ng mga “peaceful political speech” sa Facebook.

“We will only remove content or accounts if they violate our Community Standards. We have a global process for government requests to remove or restrict content. That process is the same in the Philippines as every other country around the world,” dagdag pa ng Meta.

Sa ngayon ay umabot na sa 2,500 reactions, 1,200 comments at 1,000 shares ang Facebook post na ito.

