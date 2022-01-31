Robredo says gov't should raise education budget

MANILA - Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo bared her plans on key issues should she win the elections this year.

When asked about how she plans to improve quality of education in the country, she said she will increase the education budget and roll out a national assessment program.

“Pag tinignan natin ang budget for every child, sobrang layo nito compared sa budget ng ibang bansa,” Robredo said in a webinar entitled “Totohanan na ito: Kwentuhan sa kinabukasan”.

Robredo believes that data gathering should be included in the plan to improve the educational system.

“Para mas epektibo yung decision-making ng ating education commission… kailangan mag roll-out tayo ng isang National Assessment Program para malaman, ma-diagnose kung saan ba ang mislearning ng ating estudyante at maka-create tayo ng remediation program to make up for these losses,” Robredo explained.

“Systemic talaga ang problema, kailangan natin tutukan ang quality ng primary and secondary education.. pag nagga graduate ng senior high school yung capacity nya para diretsong magtrabaho andiyan na,” she added.

Robredo said she saw numerous education issues in her work and travel, which includes seeing some grade 5 students who can’t read.

“Kailangan bigyan ng particular concern ang STEM program, kaso ang available jobs in the future karamihan andito,” she said.

Teacher training should be increased, community of teachers should also be established.

HOW TO IMPROVE 4Ps?

When asked about how she will address issues surrounding the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, particularly unqualified families receiving benefits, Robredo believes the list of beneficiaries of the 4ps should be updated, and mechanisms to update it should be in place.

“Ang pinaka-problema kasi ngayon, una di pa nakukumpleto ang latest version ng Listahanan? Pag hindi pa maayos ang datos… talagang mahirap yung pag-monitor,” she said.

“Ang pinaka-dapat number 1 priority, tapusin na ang pinakahuling version ng Listahanan, at maglagay ng parang mekanismo para magkaroon ng community validation process,” Robredo said.

ON HEALTH CARE WORKERS

The Vice President was also asked how she will address the issue on shortage of healthcare workers, and improve healthcare access.

Robredo said health care workers must be provided “competitive compensation packages.”

“Para hindi na sila mapilitang mangibang-bansa. Ang iba ayaw naman umalis pero may binubuhay na pamilya,” Robredo said.

More scholarships must be given to encourage more students to take up health-related courses.

“Alam natin kung gaano ka mahal, hirap magtapos. Kailangan ini- incentivize ito ng pamahalaan para maraming na eenganyo na pag-aralan ito,” Robredo said.

To boost the health care system, she believes every Filipino must be enrolled in universal healthcare.

“Ang target namin.. sa first three months of our administration ma- roll out na ito. And habang nagsa sign up ang mga kababayan natin; we will start partnering with local health service providers already to deliver health care services. Ang problema sa PhilHealth, kailangan ayusin ito. We will enter into more public-private partnerships to deliver services,” Robredo said.

Health care systems in the grassroots level must be strengthened.

“Pag-strengthen ng mga barangay health units, giving them sapat na kagamitan. Ang ambisyon natin ay magka nurse sa bawat barangay.. may network ang nurse na at anytime na kailangan niya ng service ng doktor, ay naka-network sa kanya,” she said.

“Yung access sa healthcare pinaka-mabuti na palakasin sa barangay level,” she said.

ON CORRUPTION

To eliminate corruption, the lone female presidential aspirant believes more measures should be put to place to ensure that even honest officials won’t have an opportunity to engage in any questionable activities.

“Yung asawa ko.. nung buhay pa siya, parati niyang inuulit na hindi sapat na ang public official ay mabuti. Kailangan may mga sistema na fino force siyang maging mabuti.. di tayo pwedeng makontento na nag elect tayo ng isang public official na malinis. Marami tayong nakitang instances na nagsimula ng okay at hindi na naging okay later on,” she said.

She said she will push for the Full Disclosure Bill she filed in Congress before, as well as the Freedom of Information Bill.