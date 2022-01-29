‘Pandemic exit’? Not so fast, says health expert

Pedestrians wait for their turn to cross the road near a shopping mall in Pasay City on January 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Ordinary Filipinos should clearly understand what a transition to a new normal or the so-called “endemic” stage of the COVID-19 virus would mean for them, a health systems specialist said Saturday.

Dr. Albert Domingo, a hospital consultant, told ABS-CBN News that fixing a date for a “pandemic exit” is impossible.

However, he agreed with moves by the OCTA Research Group and presidential adviser on entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion urging the government to draw plans for that eventuality.

“Wala talagang forever (There really is no forever),” Domingo said.

“We have to exit the lockdown at a certain point. Ang tanong is kung kailan. Walang makakapagsabi nito (The question is when, which is anyone’s guess).”

The problem, however, is when talk of an “endemic” and “pandemic exit” could mislead people into letting down their guard against the coronavirus too soon.

“Dapat hinay-hinay, careful tayo, kasi ang problema diyan kapag ganoon mo sinabi na ganoon kasimple ‘matatapos ang pandemya’, ang dating sa tao para itong switch na nakabukas, pinatay mo bigla, okay na, palakpakan. Hindi ganoon ang katapusan ng pandemya, gradual ‘yan,” he said.

(We should do it slowly, carefully. The problem with simply saying ‘the pandemic will end’, people may think that it is like a switch that will make everything OK when turned off. The end of the pandemic is not like that, but gradual.)

Domingo said risk communication will be important in informing people of how this transition will go.

“Kailangan lang malaman ng bawat Pilipino, ng bawat pamilya na, ano ba ang kahaharapin ko ‘pag lumabas ako ng bahay? Ano ang mga peligro na andiyan, at ano ang gagawin para maiwasan ko ang mga peligro na iyon. Alam talaga ng tao kung ano ang gagawin, basta tama ang messaging.”

(Every Filipino and every family must know what they will encounter leaving the house, what dangers are there and how do they avoid these. People will know what to do, as long as the messaging is right.)

READY ‘PLAYBOOK’

Government should also be ready in performing COVID-19 measures such as contact tracing, more testing, and ensuring good ventilation, Domingo added.

Former government health adviser Dr. Tony Leachon called these measures along with vaccination as a “playbook” of medical safeguards that should already have been ready and implemented well as restrictions are eased.

“Pagka humingi ng pahintulot ang business sector, siyempre yuyukod ang government kasi ang economy ang malulugi, so mangyayari magbubukas na naman ang ekonomiya. Pero hindi handa ang healthcare capacities, kaya kita mo magsu-surge na naman tayo,” Leachon told TeleRadyo on Friday.

(When the business sector asks for lighter restrictions, the government of course will accede and open the economy because it will be affected. But if our health care capacities are not ready, we will again see surges.)

OCTA Research fellow Prof. Ranjit Rye told ANC on Saturday that a pandemic “exit plan” would require government to rethink its handling of quarantines, testing, tracing, and vaccination.

“I think there should be an exit plan while COVID is still here, alive and is still a threat to all of us. There has to be a way to recalibrate all our policies so that we can balance the challenge of saving lives as well as livelihoods,” Rye said.

Domingo said businesses should also take the lead in this return to the “new normal” by implementing their own adjustments in establishments, such as better ventilation.

For him and other health experts, COVID-19 response should not be framed to the public as a choice between health and the economy, but as addressing both at the same time.

“This will now be with us. Kung ang pinag-uusapan natin ay COVID-19 is here to stay at dapat iwasan siya, dapat hindi na tayo business as usual.”

(If we are saying that COVID-19 is here to stay and should be avoided, we should no longer as if it’s business as usual.)