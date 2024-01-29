'Parang 'di tinadhana': Binay on stalled Makati Subway Project

MANILA - Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said on Monday that the $3.7 billion Makati Subway Project is probably not meant to be, after its construction was derailed by a Supreme Court decision on the long-standing Makati-Taguig territorial dispute.



The 11-kilometer subway from EDSA-Ayala to the University of Makati is supposed to be completed in 2025.



“Hindi na siya magiging intra city kasi iba ng city yun eh. Parang ‘di tinadhana,” said Binay.



Binay said shortening the subway route would also not be an economically viable option.



“There’s supposed to be 10 stops hanggang Ospital ng Makati. Hindi na siya economically viable kung gagawin kong limang stop na lang. Sa economies of scale, malulugi,” she said.



According to Binay, it’s now up to Philippine Infradev Holdings if it will submit a new or reworked project proposal considering the losses it has already endured.



“It will really depend on the private proponent if they will submit a new one. Nasa sa kanila yun kasi, una, sila yung nalugi kasi ang laki na ng nailabas nilang pera. They already started excavating and purchasing properties,” she said.



Philippine Infradev Holdings, the private sector proponent, earlier disclosed that the alignment of the subway may no longer be feasible since the location of the planned depot and a few stations would now be under the jurisdiction of Taguig.

ABS-CBN News is reaching out to Philippine Infradev Holdings for comments.



Binay assured her constituents she is still looking at other transport projects to help solve the traffic problem in the city and to provide commuters with an affordable means of transportation.



For now, she said the city government is focused on implementing the Smart Bus Transport system, a $12 million electric bus project funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency.

“Forty electric vehicle buses will be deployed within the city. Hopefully we’ll be procuring more electric buses. Ang gusto ko kasi sana magkaroon ng shuttle system yung aking mga eskwelahan,” she said.



“So kunwari from UMAK (University of Makati), parang point-to-point hanggang Bangkal, yung border ng Pasay tsaka Makati. O kaya yung border ng Manila tsaka Makati. Yun yung plano naming gawin para matulungan din yung mga estudyante na ang napapansin ko, yung baon, napupunta lang din sa pamasahe,” added Binay.



Binay said the project could be operational within this year or by early 2025.



Some Makati residents however hope that the local government units of Makati and Taguig can set aside their political differences to save the subway project.



“Mag-usap po sila, set aside nila yung politika. Nakakahinayang po kasi diba mas mapapadali yung ating transportasyon?” said Joriz De Vega.



“If there’s an alternative then that’s awesome pero sayang naman kasi yung ginastos,” said Denise Ocampo, who works in Makati.