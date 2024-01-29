MANILA — Media watchdog Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) described the closure of CNN Philippines as a “loss” for the public and information space in the country.

CNN Philippines announced it was ceasing its operations on Monday, January 29, following financial losses.

According to CMFR executive director Melinda Quintos De Jesus, the shutdown of CNN Philippines takes away another available platform for journalism in the country.



“They were 24/7 and they were an all news channel and had the brand. I think they established quite a good record basically of being able to choose the news they want to give…very professionally,” De Jesus said.



“My reaction is one of terrible dismay because it lessens the news space that we need especially as we are facing 2024, as we have been facing in recent years, a real need for citizens to know what is going on. Losing CNN is a little bit more darkness in terms of…how are we going to proceed? Where is journalism going to go if we’re in a small part of public exchange?”



De Jesus added that CNN Philippines' shutdown was a reflection of financial challenges that many newsrooms faced across the world.



“I think journalists are just going to have a more difficult time. This has been shown all over the world ,even in the most vigorous media environments in the US. They’ve lost and have had closures of different kinds of news platforms, news content providers and so many have lost their jobs,” she said.



De Jesus said other newsrooms in the country should strengthen collaboration amid changing audience behavior and as traditional business models face even more challenges.



“We really needed to regroup, to get our act together. We are unable to do that just because there’s so much less of us that will hold the conversation,” she said.