Members of the Manila Health Department inoculate residents against COVID-19 at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on January 25, 2022 as the city opens up booster shots for walk-in non-residents working within its borders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CCBN News

MANILA—A majority of adult Filipinos are willing to get a booster dose for COVID-19, results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday showed.

Based on face-to-face interviews conducted from December 12 to 16, 2021 among 1,440 adults nationwide, 80 percent of adult Filipinos said they were willing to get a third vaccine shot.

Seven percent, meanwhile, said they were unwilling to get a booster dose, while 13 percent were uncertain.

The December 2021 survey results showed only 8 percent of adult Filipinos were unwilling to get vaccinated against COVID-19, 10 percentage points lower than September's 18 percent.

Willingness to get a booster shot was also high across all regions, with Balance Luzon at 82 percent, followed by Metro Manila at 81 percent. Seventy-eight percent of respondents from the Visayas also expressed their willingness to get a booster shot, and 78 percent from Mindanao also said they are willing to get a third COVID-19 jab.

On the other hand, those unwilling to get a booster shot was highest in Mindanao at 17 percent, followed by Visayas at 15 percent, Metro Manila at 12 percent and Balance Luzon at 10 percent.

The survey also showed that willingness to get a booster dose was high on all education levels. Eighty-six percent of college graduates expressed their willingness to get a booster shot, followed by 79 percent among junior high school graduates, 77 percent among elementary graduates, and 82 percent among non-elementary graduates.

Unwillingness to get a booster dose was highest among non-elementary graduates at 10 percent, followed by junior high school graduates at 8 percent, elementary graduates at 5 percent and 1 percent among college graduates.

In terms of age, those in the 55 years old and above were the most willing to get a booster dose at 84 percent, followed by 45 to 55-year-olds at 81 percent, the 35 to 44-year-olds at 79 percent, the 25 to 34-year-olds at 78 percent and 18 to 24-year-olds at 74 percent.

Unwillingness to get a booster dose, on the other hand, ranged from 5 percent to 10 percent across all age groups.

Data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group as of January 26 showed that 125,089,117 COVID-19 doses have already been administered across the country.

Of this number, 60,088,821 have taken their first vaccine dose, while 58,149,158 already had their second dose. This includes people who have taken the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

More than 6.8 million, on the other hand, have already received their booster dose.

