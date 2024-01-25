How to measure your blood pressure at home

A health worker inspects the blood pressure of minors who just received their 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on December 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — Regular blood pressure checks are pivotal as a means of early detection for cardiovascular health, medical experts reminded on Thursday.

"May lahi man o wala, ang gusto natin maaga pa lang ma-detect, ibig sabihin hindi nyo aantayin ang particular age... Alam niyo, ang presyon kahit anong edad, check BP kahit walang sintomas," said cardiologist Dr. Louella Santos in an online forum hosted by the Philippine Heart Association (PHA).

The PHA issued the reminder in the wake of post-holiday bingeing or excessive eating and drinking during celebrations.

HOW TO MEASURE BLOOD PRESSURE

Dr. Raymond Oliva, a hypertension specialist, outlined two primary methods for obtaining blood pressure readings—clinically and at home.

He also emphasized the importance of proper measurement techniques, including a quiet environment, a properly fitting arm cuff, arm positioning at heart level, and feet flat on the floor.

"Nakaka-tulong ‘to para kayo ang kumuha ng blood pressure. We recommend that you use digital blood pressure machines... Hindi lahat ng digital, validated," Oliva said.

While Oliva recommended using digital blood pressure machines, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that these devices are digitally validated by reputable organizations such as the PHA, Philippine Society of Hypertension (PSH), or international standards.

For optimal accuracy, Oliva recommended taking blood pressure measurements in the morning upon waking, under specific conditions such as an empty bladder, abstinence from alcohol and smoking, and ensuring a well-rested state.

"Ang recommended is to get three blood pressure measurements, at least 1 minute apart. Tatanggalin niyo yung unang blood pressure measurement, i-add yung pangalawa at pangatlo at i-average yung dalawa. ‘Yon na ‘yong BP of the day," he said.

Numerous factors contribute to the risk of developing hypertension, including genetic predisposition, age, obesity, stress, smoking, a diet high in sodium, and alcohol and tobacco use.

These factors collectively elevate blood pressure, posing a significant threat to overall cardiovascular well-being.

Apart from these, blood pressure can also be influenced when one is overwhelmed with numerous thoughts.

“’Yong presyon natin maaaring maapektuhan kapag masyado tayong maraming iniisip…’pag pinabayaan mo ang stress, ‘pag maapektuhan kayo.” Santos said.

In the Philippines, 37 percent of the population reported to have hypertension or high blood pressure, according to the PHA’s PRESYON-5 survey.

The risks associated with hypertension extend beyond statistics, encompassing heightened vulnerabilities to heart attacks, strokes, and blockages in blood vessels, impacting vital organs.

Potential outcomes include serious conditions like myocardial infarction or heart attack and stroke, which is experienced when the blood pressure exceeds 140/90 mmHg.

Focusing on an outlet or cultivating a hobby is an excellent way to maintain mental clarity and contribute to the overall care of our health, the specialist said.

Doctors also advise engaging in regular exercise, staying hydrated with ample water intake, and adopting a balanced diet, along with making lifestyle changes to manage hypertension.