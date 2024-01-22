Solidum: Filipinos should be victors, not victims of disasters

MANILA — With the Philippines being one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has underscored the importance of instilling disaster preparedness and resilience.



In a forum for policymakers at the House of Representatives Monday, DOST researchers gave a deep dive on the various disasters that many communities in the country are at risk to, depending on the present hazard. These include ground shaking, liquefaction, landslides, and tsunamis following earthquakes.



DOST Secretary Renato Solidum said the Philippines has many innovations that can help the public during times of disasters.

These include web-based applications like Hazard Hunter, which identifies the different disaster risks that a community faces.



“The Hazard Hunter, it won the International Practice Award for 2023 for disaster risk reduction. We have those technologies, but now we need to make sure that local governments, private sector would be able to use it. It’s one thing that the technology is there, it’s a different thing when it is used,” he said.



The science chief added that many of DOST’s programs aim to enhance efforts in disaster risk reduction, which is why they encourage the active involvement of local governments to improve the public’s knowledge and awareness on resilience and preparedness.



To better capture the attention of lawmakers, the DOST launched its exhibit Handa Pilipinas 2024, which highlights its different innovations in disaster risk reduction and management.



Aside from web-based applications that measure and map out a myriad of hazards, augmented-reality terrain and flood simulators were also present to illustrate flood-risks to communities depending on rainfall.



One innovation showcased the use of plant-based cellulose for hemostats that can be used to reduce or stop excessive bleeding in traumatic wounds. The DOST-Philippine Nuclear Research Institute-developed hemostats are seen to be comparable in performance as those equivalent to commercially available hemostat products.



It also used radiation-technology to modify cellulose molecules which, when placed on wounds, would cause the quick clotting of blood. The innovation is now undergoing clinical trials.



“Applicable (ito) sa mga emergency situations, aksidente, or even sa mga military and police operation and sa mga ospital. ‘Yung excessive bleeding can be stopped using the hemostat na na-develop ng Philippines Nuclear Research Institute. Isa ‘yan sa mga gusto natin ma-commercialize kaagad," Solidum said.



(It’s applicable in emergency situation, accidents, or even in military and police operations and in hospitals. The excessive bleeding can be stopped using hemostat developed by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. This is one of the things we want to commercialize as soon as possible.)



Solidum said bringing the exhibit within the compound of the House of Representatives allows policy makers to see the “applicability” of these innovations, especially for their constituents and possibly pave the way for them to craft more policies that could improve and hasten disaster-preparedness in different local governments.



With the country often battered by typhoons and disrupted by volcanic eruptions, earthquake, and landslides, DOST believes that the public’s level of understanding disaster preparedness and resilience is already high.



However, they also say that because the population continues to grow, coupled with technological advancements, people should not settle for what they already know but rather aim to improve it by using up and coming innovations.