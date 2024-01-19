Senator Jinggoy Estrada emerges from the Sandiganbayan after the promulgation on his plunder case at the graft court on January 19, 2024 in Quezon City. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Friday was acquitted of plunder and found guilty of bribery in connection to the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam linked to businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles.

His graft cases remain pending at the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division, while the plunder and graft cases of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile were still with the First Division.

Estrada, Enrile and Sen. Bong Revilla were the first lawmakers and the only senators charged with plunder and other cases related to the PDAF or pork barrel scam back in 2014.

In 2018, Revilla was acquitted of plunder but his co-accused, Napoles, as well as former chief of staff Richard Cambe were found guilty.

Revilla walked free after posting bail for his then remaining 16 graft cases.

In 2021, Revilla was finally cleared of all of his PDAF scam cases when his demurrer to evidence in the 16 graft cases was granted by the court.

As for Enrile, his plunder and graft cases, along with those of his co-accused, were still pending.

He was granted bail on humanitarian grounds by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Enrile recently filed a demurrer to evidence that seeks the outright dismissal of his plunder case without the need for him to present evidence.

Meanwhile, the court has yet to decide on the merits of Estrada's remaining graft case.

The Sandiganbayan in 2017 allowed Estrada to post bail for his plunder and graft cases.

Aside from Napoles, former congressmen and other former government officials have been convicted in connection with the PDAF scam.

In 2021, Napoles and former Cagayan de Oro representative Congressman Constantino Jaraula were found guilty of graft and malversation of public funds.

Former North Cotabato Second District Rep. Gregorio Ipong was also convicted of graft and malversation in 2022.

The PDAF charges were initiated by the Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation during the administration of former President Noynoy Aquino in 2013 after whistleblower Benhur Luy accused Napoles of conniving with lawmakers to amass ill-gotten wealth through multi-million peso ghost projects.

The cases were filed before the Sandiganbayan by the Office of the Ombudsman under then Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.