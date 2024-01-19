What causes autism? What are its signs?

Maria Victoria Martin was in tears as she shared the joys and challenges of being a special education (SPED) teacher.

Martin started as a solo SPED teacher at Nueve De Pebrero Elementary School in Mandaluyong.

Now, there are eight of them guiding over a hundred students – more than half of whom are within the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

"Ang mga special [children] po, hindi dumami. Marami sila talaga. Kaya lang tinatago ng magulang. Kasi ang pinakamahirap sa amin ay iyong pagtanggap ng magulang, na may ganoon ang anak. At ‘pag di nila matanggap iyon, hindi namin malalagay ang bata sa dapat pagkalagyan... Sa ngayon, marami-rami na rin po ang nakakatanggap," Martin told ABS-CBN News.

Sheryl Jane Galang is one of them.

Her child Matthew was diagnosed with mild autism and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

"Noong 4 years old siya, napansin na hindi siya behave, malikot siya tapos hindi nagsasalita. Noong una binalewala ko, e nag-pandemic. Noong nawala iyong pandemic, saka ko siya pina-observe, pina-check ko siya," she said.

Galang is not new to the challenges of being a parent of a child with autism, but she remains hopeful, as she encouraged parents in similar situations to also do so.

"Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na nakikita ko iyong anak ko na unti-unting nagbabago. Sana wag silang panghinaan ng loob, lakasan nila iyong loob nila para sa anak nila. Pinakamasarap na pakiramdam iyong 'pag pinagsabihan mo siya sa mali niya, isang yakap niya lang tsaka isang halik niya lang nawawala na," she added.

That's why Matthew is doing his best to study and fulfill his dream of becoming a policeman to protect his family and help the country.

"Hindi po ako makulit... magsusulat, magbabasa po," he said.

When asked for a message for his mother who would bring and fetch him to school every day and has never left his side, he had this to say, "I love, love you."

KNOWING AUTISM

Nothing can compare to the joy of parents and guardians when they are able to enroll their children with special needs, like autism, in regular classes.

They say the key to this is acceptance – not just from them but also from society.

This is timely as, according to an expert, autism is one of the fastest-growing developmental disorders in the country as more

"According to research, autism affects 1 in 68 children. Boys are nearly four times – mas marami ang lalaki - more likely to have autism as compared to girls," said Dr. Elvira Rocal, SPED Principal of St. Joseph's College, Quezon City, in a forum by the Department of Health (DOH) for the celebration of the National Autism Consciousness Week.

"Noon, tinatago lang iyan, ini-isolate iyong bata. You have to expose your children. Akala nila, nakakahawa iyong autism. No. Remember, autism is not an illness, it is not a disease, but it is a disorder," she added.

Rocal said autism is caused by environmental factors, like exposure to chemical pollutants, electromagnetic radiation toxicity, medication use early in life, and heavy metal toxicity.

This can also be caused by patient and family-related factors, like nutrient deficiencies, stressful family life, older age of parents, factors on genes and health status of the mother, food allergies and sensitivities.

Early signs include no eye contact or eye following, dislike of touching, echolalia or repeating what others say, difficulty in mixing with other kids, not babbling or saying more than one word by 16 months, inappropriate laughing or giggling, and not smiling when being smiled at.

This is called a spectrum because it encompasses a wide range of symptoms and severity.

"Using the word autistic to refer to a person on the spectrum is acceptable, it is okay. Even for the self-advocates, they are okay with; we've asked them. But to use it para maging po katatawan or kutyain iyong bata or adults na may autismo, hindi po natin ine-encourage iyon or hindi po natin talaga ginagawa iyon dapat," explained Diana De Ocampo, National Board Secretary of the Autism Society of the Philippines.

'ASSETS TO COUNTRY'

Rocal sees persons with autism as "assets" to the country.

"Given the right education, they can be an asset in our country. Independent... they have self-discipline, the self-confidence among them will be strong," she said.

Advocates are hoping for more programs and budget for persons with autism.

For the Alternative Learning Resource School Philippines, Inc. (ALRES), neurodiversity and its contribution to schools and workplaces should be celebrated, if only we give inclusion a chance.

"Let us celebrate and accept neurodiversity and how it can translate to exceptional contributions in schools and in the workplace, if only we give inclusion a chance," said Dr. Geevee Rivadelo-Caballa, executive director of ALRES and a pediatric physiotherapist.

"Every person with autism has the potential to be who he is capable of becoming provided he is respected, accepted and loved not just in his own home, but even beyond it. Let us all do our part in helping persons with autism find their place in society as its valued members," she added.

There are public and private schools offering SPED classes, along with activities including making bracelets, crafts, and other skills.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education teachers also undergo seminars to become more effective in teaching students.