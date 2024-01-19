Seaweed can be 'resilient' food source: study

MANILA -- Far from being dismissed as a mere "weed," seaweed can emerge as a powerful contributor to humanity's survival, according to a recent study.

This was highlighted in the study published in the scientific journal "Earth's Future" by researchers from the University of the Philippines Diliman Marine Science Institute (UP MSI), Alliance to Feed the Earth in Disasters (ALLFED), Louisiana State University, and the University of Canterbury.



This research, motivated by the need for sustainable food security in extreme scenarios, delves into the critical role seaweed can play in the face of reduced sunlight, a consequence of catastrophic events such as nuclear war or large volcanic eruption.



The study, which simulated global seaweed growth with nuclear winter data, showed seaweed can be cultivated in tropical oceans even after a major nuclear war that could block out sunlight for years but drive photosynthesis.



"In cases na magkaroon tayo ng nuclear war, ang sunlight na makakapasok sa ating atmosphere ay mababawasan. Pagka-meron tayo 50 micromole photons of light, pwede nang tumubo ang seaweed natin," said UP MSI researcher Dr. Michael Roleda.



The researchers proposed for seaweed farming to be invested in as a "proactive measure" for food security, with most of it also to be used for animal feed and biofuel.



DIVERSE NATURE



Roleda relayed the diverse nature of seaweed cultivation, with different species exhibiting growth rates ranging from 2 to 30 percent per day.



In the Philippines, specific varieties are cultivated for around 45 days before being harvested and sold in markets.



"Meron din tayong mga seaweed na pwede lang kolektahin sa baybay ito ay lilinisin mo at pwede mo siyang kainin. Ang magandang example nito ay yung mga tinatawag nating mga lato or guso na nabibili natin sa palengke," he added.



Despite its potential, Roleda said the seaweed industry faces challenges, including declining seed quality, which impacts production in countries like the Philippines.



"Ito ay mas nagiging masakitin or ito ay mas kinakapitan ng ibang mga seaweed at hayop na nakakaapekto sa kaniyang pagtubo," he said.



He emphasized the need for support, stating that farmers require assistance in obtaining high-quality seeds and training to adapt to evolving scientific practices.



He added that seaweed farming is not just economically significant but also environmentally beneficial, contributing to coastal livelihoods.



However, with increasing global demand for seaweed-based products and decreasing productivity, preserving seaweed biodiversity becomes crucial.



Roleda recommends investing in gene banks, which serve as repositories of seeds. These banks would be used to assess the diversity of seaweed and study its characteristics and tolerance to environmental factors. The cultivated knowledge could then be shared with farmers to foster its growth.



VAST POTENTIAL



Seaweed, often underrated compared to fish, corals, and giant clams, plays a vital role in daily life.



Extracts like alginate, agar, and carrageenan derived from seaweed serve as essential components in various foods and products, contributing to the stability and texture of items people consume daily, Roleda said.



"Kailangan nating isipin na sa ating pang araw-araw na buhay, sa umaga paggising mo pa lang, ikaw ay magtu-toothbrush, meron nitong komponente ng seaweed. Ikaw ay kakain ng spam meron itong komponente ng seaweed na tinatawag na binder para yung karne ay magdikit-dikit," he emphasized.



According to Dr. Roleda, seaweed's vast potential extends beyond its role as a resilient food source, with nutritional benefits, anti-obesity properties, and contributions to longevity and anti-cancer activities, demanding a reevaluation.



"Baguhin natin ang pagtingin natin sa seaweed. Kasi yung maling connotation siguro doon ay yung word na weed... 'pag sinabing seaweed, weed na walang kwenta...ang totoo niyang napakalaki ng serbisyo nito sa katauhan," he said.

