Scholarship program launched for outstanding female students in STEM

In an effort to encourage more Filipinas to enter and succeed in the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), UN Women Philippines launched on Thursday a scholarship award for 12 outstanding female STEM students, who are in financial need to complete their college degree.

Scholars of the SHEstems Scholarship Awards will receive at least P120,000 each annually until they graduate.

UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines and ABS-CBN News anchor Karen Davila said they have raised P3 million in cash and P6 million in pledges for the scholarships.

For school year 2024 to 2025, UN Women Philippines is partnering with the University of the Philippines in selecting the scholars among their students.

“We are looking for the best of the best. Nagsimula kami in partnership with the University of the Philippines muna. Ang ibig sabihin, hahanapin natin ang Pinay na magaling sa STEM, mataas ang grado, matalino, nangangailangan. Kailangan nila ng tulong para makapagtapos… In the UP school system, ito ang mga Pinay na may net grade na 1.75… There are many scholarships being offered but not one is really focusing on women in STEM, and that’s where we want to make a difference,” Davila said.

“The latest numbers show that out of 10 people that are employed, only 3 are women sa STEM. So kulang tayo sa mga kababaihan sa civil engineering, computer science, and we launched SHEstems scholarship awards… It’s been proven that many Filipinas change courses… gusto nila maging engineer, pero they are not able to finish the course, because you need money, you need funding. So we were able to raise from the private sector, and we are starting this,” she added.

“It is important that we bring and highlight the key gaps on where women need to be and that’s including STEM. The 12 women is just I would suppose the beginning, and the University of the Philippines will be one among all the other universities we hope to work with. We need more women in STEM, we need more women in spaces where there are good jobs awaiting and more models for women to really be inspired,” noted UN Women Philippines Country Programme Coordinator Ma. Rosalyn Mesina.

After graduation, beneficiaries of the SHEstems Scholarship Awards will also be introduced to other women in the industry, who can mentor and guide them through their respective careers.

“Marami kasing babae, let’s say gusto maging civil engineer. Pero hindi nila alam kung saan pupunta, sino ang kakausapin, how to navigate,” Davila explained.

“The STEM scholarship awards would allow us to first handpick some of those who really are worth that scholarship, but also to expand that into a community of women supporting women, and we will be rallying and really developing this program of women leadership and mentoring, where we hope a lot of the different leaders in the industry, especially in STEM would be able to contribute their time, talent, and resources to get more women in such spaces,” Mesina added.

UN Women Philippines’ Women Leadership Coaching and Mentoring Program is not just for those in the STEM field. It will also have counterparts in business, academe, and civil society organizations, where there will be engagements among leaders in the sector and younger women.

“The target really is for us to have a place and a platform where we can get together different women who are leading in the spaces where they are. Whether that’s in the private sector, civil society organizations, government, which we appreciate, have different experiences, different expertise and different ways of going about and doing things and for them to get together, understand where they can help each other and make sure that exchanges will be passed on to younger women who are needing guidance, and for that to translate into more empowered young women community that can make this world a better place,” Mesina said.

Also among UN Women Philippines’ priorities in the next four years are promoting safe workplaces and building more women spaces in peace building and conflict prevention.

UN Women Asia Pacific Deputy Regional Director Sarah Knibbs said low economic participation, lagging rates of political participation, and persisting high rates of violence continue to be among the challenges faced by women in the Asia Pacific region.