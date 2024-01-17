DOH: Modernization key to improving healthcare system

Health workers at the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila work through the long weekend on October 31, 2023. Makr Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) wants to modernize its asset management system in order to make procurement and delivery of essential drugs, medicines and vaccines even more efficient especially during times of health emergencies, Secretary Ted Herbosa said Wednesday.

Herbosa made the statement in light of reported expired medicines worth around P1 million in a rural health unit in the town of Bacacay, Albay in the Bicol region.

“I want to modernize from procurement all the way to delivery. Kailangan makadating siya doon sa nangangailangan at yung bakuna, ay hindi mabulok doon sa refrigerator at mai-inject,” he said at a media forum.

Herbosa slammed the incident and vowed to conduct a review on the procurement and distribution of medicines at the LGU level.

“Baka hindi niya kailangan ganoon karaming medicine bakit siya na-expire-an. Ang problema kasi sa ibang LGU, hingi nang hingi. Hindi naman nila ma-distribute. Baka hindi sa amin ang problema kasi nagre-request ‘yan,” Herbosa said.

“I will review, kasi either you’re inefficient, binigyan kita ng gamot, di mo na-distribute, nag-expire or baka hindi mo naman kailangan ng ganoong karami. Ibibigay ko yung gamot na ‘yon sa ibang nangangailangan. That’s the asset management system,” Herbosa said.

Part of the priority goals

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa delivers a speech during the turn-over cermony and 125th anniversary at the DOH Headquarters in Manila on June 19, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

Digitalization and modernization are part of Herbosa’s eight priority goals for 2024.

The Health chief stressed that one of the most effective ways to fix the healthcare system is to bank on digitalization.

“We need to digitize our records, we need to digitize. Meron na ngang x-ray ngayon with AI. We just need to use the current technology. Pati yung cellphone, ihaharap lang sa mukha, makukuha ang BP, respiratory rate etc. Even primary care dapat digital. Yung mga areas na walang doctor, I can connect them to a doctor in the regional hospital for telemedicine,” he said.

Also included in Herbosa’s priority goals are the the National Immunization Program; Nutrition Program; Child and Maternal Health Programs; Tuberculosis Programs; Road Safety Programs; Non-communicable diseases with emphasis on hypertension and diabetes and; Cancer Programs.

The DOH said the programs that form the priority goals are all public health services.

“It’s about time that the DOH modernizes primary care. Plano namin magtayo ng 28 primary care facilities na tutugon sa 28 million Filipinos by 2028,” Herbosa said.

RELATED VIDEO