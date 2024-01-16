San Miguel, Bulacan rice harvests reduced due to El Niño

MANILA - Rice harvests in San Miguel, Bulacan have been reduced by nearly half due to the ongoing El Niño, their municipal agriculturist said Tuesday.



Farmers said the El Niño severely impacted their harvests.



"Malaki po ang naging epekto ng El Nino sa Bulacan, lalo dito sa San Miguel lalo kami ang pinakamaluwang na rice area dito," said Glenn Mark Ortiz, municipal agriculturist of San Miguel, Bulacan.



"Dati ang sinasaka nila umaani sila ng 80 to 100 cavans, ngayon dahil sa kakulangan ng tubig, halos 40 to 50% na lang po ang inaani nila," he added.



The town of San Miguel is the largest producer of rice in the province of Bulacan, having 11,600 hectares of rice fields.



Of this land area, more than 2,000 hectares are rain-fed, having no access to irrigation facilities.



But even those with access to irrigation facilities have experienced significant reductions in their harvests this cropping season.



Some farmers have reported only harvesting 40 to 50 cavans per hectare, a big dip in their usual rice production volume.



"Karamihan doon umaasa sa deep well, minsan sa sobrang tagal ng El Niño, natutuyo yung deep well nila, nagkukulang sa tubig," Ortiz said.



"Next season po, pag nagtuluy-tuloy El Niño, marami maaapektuhan na magsasaka pero kung may konting ulan, yung iba makakapagtanim na," he added.



Some farmers have shifted to planting corn and other vegetables that do not require much water.



"Ngayon pa lang po kami tetesting, kung nag-click yon, maaaring sa susunod na season, puro ganon na po," said Venancio Manalastas, a farmer.



"Medyo kinapos po talaga sa tubig, yung iba, kokonti ang inani, natuyot po. Yung mga umaani dapat ng 100, nagiging 60 lang dahil sa kakapusan ng tubig," he added.



The local government has offered crop insurance to farmers and is pushing for drought-resistant varieties of palay.



But some farmers said they would still try to plant palay as many families consider it as staple.



"Kailangan may palay pa rin para may makain yung tao," said Rogelio Castillo, another farmer.



The farmers also said El Niño has a huge impact on their income, as they depend on harvest volume.



"Malaki po kasi natutuyo po talaga yung ani, dahil sa kakulangan sa tubig, kagaya nyan, yung inaasahan malaking ani yan, ngayon medyo bumababa kasi kinakapos sa tubig," Castillo said.



"Hindi lahat may patubig eh, sahod ulan lang yung iba, umaasa lang din sa ulan. Kaya kaming magsasaka kawawang kawawa sa nangyari sa El Niño na yan," he added.



The Department of Agriculture earlier said they have earmarked P250 million pesos for solar irrigation projects in areas severely affected by El Niño.