One eyed-eagle rescued in Mount Apo

MANILA — A partially blind Philippine eagle was recued near Lipadas River at the base of Mount Apo in Davao this month, over a year since biologists and forest guards attempted to treat its injury.

Indigenous forest guards from the Bagobo Klata tribe in 2022 reported the bird with an unusual behavior in the area, according to the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF).

“Itong ibon na 'to bigla na lang daw bumaba at nag-crash sa mga kakahuyan sa ibabaw nila and then nung nilapitan nila, biglang lumipad. Napansin daw nila na medyo nahirapang lumipad ‘yung ibon na ito,” said Jayson Ibanez, PEF Director for Research and Observation.

PEF biologists, with local forest guards, investigated the incident and observed an injury to the eagle's right eye. They initiated a rescue operation in collaboration with veterinarians and experts.

“Mapansin mo talaga na may injury, ‘Yung kanang mata medyo swollen ‘yung eyeball and then may lumalabas na fluid, so possibly may infection. Hindi namin alam paano niya nakuha yung injury, pero obviously nahihirapan siyang lumipad,” Ibanez said.

Despite attempts to capture it, the eagle couldn't descend to the ground.

It took over a year before it was successfully rescued on January 2, 2024.

The eagle, named Lipadas after the river where it was found, now finds sanctuary under the care of the PEF in Davao City.

Unfortunately, Lipadas's right eye is irreversibly blind, making a return to the wild impossible. Its left eye, while clouded, may still be rehabilitated and will require expert consultation.

“Hindi na natin siya pwedeng ibalik sa wild, hindi na siya magsu-survive kasi napaka-importante ng eyesight sa mga Philippine Eagles. Ito ang kanilang pangunahing gamit para manghuli ng pagkain, para lumipad sa kanilang kagubatan. So kung may issue ang isang mata, sa katagalan hindi rin magsu-survive o mamamatay ang eagle natin,” Ibanez said.

But Lipadas can still be used for conservation breeding, he added.

“Ibig sabihin, kahit nakakulong siya pwede pa rin siyang ipares sa babaeng eagle and hopefully mag-breed sila at ang mga inakay nila ay pwede nating pakawalan sa wild.”

A one-eyed Philippine Eagle found blind in its right eye was rescued last January 2. Philippine Eagle Foundation/Ron Taraya/Erwin Mascariñas

Lipadas’s challenges mirror broader threats to Philippine eagles, namely, habitat loss, hunting, and forest degradation.

With only 392 pairs estimated in the Philippines, the species is critically endangered, according to PEF. To secure their future, conservation efforts must extend beyond rescue to community involvement and law enforcement, they said.

The PEF advocates for the involvement of every Filipino in conservation. Hunters are encouraged to abandon their practices and explore alternatives to wildlife-based livelihoods. They organization also aims to strengthen forest programs in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other local governments.

Ibanez said forest guards, often indigenous uplanders, play a pivotal role in conservation. By supporting them with allowances and assistance, the focus shifts from hunting to safeguarding the forests and their wildlife.

Lipadas's case exemplifies the positive impact of empowering local guardians through a community-based approach.

“Ang kailangan lang siguro ay lahat ng LGUs na may kagubatan, wildlife na mag-allot ng pagbibigay ng resources na insentibo sa mga uplanders na mabantayan ang kagubatan at mga wildlife na mahalaga din ang tulong sa kalusugan at kabuhayan,” Ibanez said.

