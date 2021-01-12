No COVID-related deaths among PH health workers for 7 weeks — DOH data

MANILA — For the last 7 weeks, there has been no COVID-related death among health care workers in the Philippines, according to government data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

November 22, 2020 to January 10, 2021 is the longest period since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the Department of Health did not log health worker deaths.

As of Tuesday, the death tally has remained at 76.

While there are more nurses infected with COVID-19, doctors still account for most of the deaths at 31. This is followed by nurses with 18 deaths, administrative staff at 7, and barangay health workers at 3.

The DOH earlier said that most of the fatalities had pre-existing conditions.

ALMOST 14,000

By January 10, the total number of health care workers who contracted COVID-19 has reached 13,856.

This is 3% of the total number of cases in the Philippines. During the earlier months of the pandemic, health workers composed almost 20% of the total cases in the country.

A large majority (98.15%) of the health workers with COVID-19 have already recovered.

Only 180 health workers are considered active cases or currently infected.

Of the active cases, half (49.44%) are mild cases and 35% are asymptomatic. There are 15 health workers who are experiencing severe symptoms, 11 in critical condition and 2 with moderate symptoms.

Although health worker deaths have remained stagnant, ABS-CBN IRG said that from Jan. 3 to 9, there were 174 new COVID-19 cases. This is higher by 24 cases compared to the week before.