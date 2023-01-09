Devotees embrace changes in celebration of Black Nazarene

Hundreds of thousands of devotees embraced the changes for the celebration of the Black Nazarene this year brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic 2 years ago.

People continued to queue at Quirino Grandstand on Monday, the third and last day for the “Pagpupugay.”

The “Pagpupugay” is the alternative activity for the traditional “Pahalik” or the kissing of the life-size image of Jesus suffering on the cross.

The pre-pandemic activities of the Nazarene was undoubtedly missed by some devotees.

Mharjay Santos, a follower of the Black Nazarene for 6 years, said he prefers the previous celebration as he feels he is able to share the suffering of Christ.

“Gusto ko kasi magpasalamat. Naging deboto ako nang gumaling nanay ko sa comatose,” he explained .

Nevertheless, he welcomed the changes, as he was able to safely bring his children amid the threat of COVID-19.

“Okay na rin ito para sa mga bata para kilala nila si Nazareno,” he reasoned.

Alexander Beloy shared the same sentiment.

“Mas okay na maiwasan yung mga ganoong bagay para sa mga bata, hassle 'pag madami tao,” he stated.

He went on: “Mas maganda nga yung ganoon sa kaso pandemic tayo.”

Some devotees opted to visit the wooden image late in the afternoon to avoid the crowds.

While they expected the crowd to have dwindled by that time, they were surprised lines no longer snaked the vicinity.

Several faithfuls who queued over the weekend waited for several hours before they were able to touch the replica. Those who arrived at around 4 p.m. on Monday, however, were quickly able to head to the back stage, where the revered image stood.

“Kaya ako pumunta late na medyo onti ng tao para safety sa family,” Justine Mungcal, who has an infant waiting for him at home, shared.

In fact, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Quiapo Church Command Center only tallied 60 people who queued.

Thus, organizers decided to move the cut off to 6:15 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

Lilian Sarmiento, who arrived past 5 p.m. was relieved because she made it before the gates were closed.

Like Mungcal, she delayed her visit to Quirino Grandstand to avoid having to stand in line for too long as she had a foot ailment.

According to Sarmiento, she had been observing the Celebration of the Black Nazarene since 1985. This year, she claims, is the most orderly.

“Maganda ngayon ganito para lahat nakakalapit walang sakitan,” she said.

Since there were less faithfuls this year, some devotees were finally able to touch the replica at the Quirino Grandstand on the actual day of the celebration of the Black Nazarene.

Jomar Fortades said every year he and his family would distribute food for people around Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo Church.

While he is a devotee, he prefers spending it with his family so they did not participate in the traditional “Pahalik” and Traslacion to keep their children safe.

“Pagsilip ko nagulat ako na walang pila kala namin sobrang haba, pagkasilip namin naka-park kami konti tao,” he recalled.

He continued: "Gusto namin dati talaga last year 'di kami makapasok Natuwa naman kami nakapasok po kami.”

By around 7 p.m., the replica had been packed up.

Devotees who were unable to partake in the Pagpupugay due to the closing of Quirino Grandstand headed to the Quiapo Church instead.

