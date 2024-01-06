Devotees share miraculous stories with Black Nazarene

For the many devotees of the Black Nazarene, Quiapo Church is not just a place of worship but a home caring for the miraculous black image of Christ.

In the church, many Catholics find solace to pray and entrust to God their problems, whether personal or familial and seek miracles for desires that, for them, only the Black Nazarene can fulfill.

According to devotees of the Black Nazarene, their faith runs deep due to the miracles they've experienced.

Fredigonda Petinez, who hails from Palawan, expressed gratitude to the Nazarene for surviving a serious accident.

"Nabangga talaga ako, talagang na ano yung ulo ko, hindi ako naano sa ospital kasi parang walang nangyari sa akin," she said.

Mila Vallejo, on the other hand, prayed for her accident-stricken sibling to walk again: "Sinabihan siya na isang buwan pag lumabas kayo hindi ko maipapangako na makalakad siya... Maliban lang sa himala ng Diyos... Wala pang isang buwan paglabas namin, hakbang hakbang siya, nakasaklay siya, hanggang sa nakalakad siya," Vallejo shared.

Meanwhile, Gloria Caralde, a 77-year-old devotee, considers the success of her small business a miracle.

"Iyong kaunti kong negosyo, na gumagawa ako ng suman, kahit ganito na ako katanda, malakas pa rin," said Caralde.

Whether inside or outside Quiapo Church, devotees fervently pray, with many thanking the Nazarene while others continue to seek miracles, united in hoping for the fulfillment of their prayers.

"Bigyan niya po ako ng tibay ng loob sa pagsasama naming mag-asawa," said long-time Nazareno devotee Emarlyn Chuayap.

"Iyong anak ko po hinihiling ko na gumaling siya sa sakit niya po, mayroon po siyang sakit sa atay, at saka magbago na rin po siya," said Freda Remorcal.

For Cris Ado, the past year was full of blessings because of his faith. "Ang pinagpapasalamat ko, yung blessing na natanggap ko last year, saka ngayon sana ganun pa rin, blessings at good health."

Student Rolando Abogado prays to the Black Nazarene to help him finish school. "Sana makatapos ako ng pag-aaral para gumaan po ang aming buhay."

The influx of devotees during the Traslacion and the Feast of the Nazarene, as well as on ordinary days in its basilica, is proof of the deep faith of Filipinos.