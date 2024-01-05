Devotees thank Black Nazarene for better life, miracle cures

MANILA – Edong Alvarez, 56, has been a believer of the Black Nazarene since he was eight years old, a faith he inherited from his parents.

Among other things he considers a miracle, which he credited to the Nazarene, was his survival from a gun attack in 2014.

He said he sustained gun wounds in chest, bladder, and palm after an intoxicated security guard ran amok.

“Bumagsak ako. Mahal na Poong Nazareno lang ‘yong nabanggit ko,” he related.

“Sabi ng mga kasama ko, wala raw akong malay pero mga 30 seconds, bumangon na raw ako para isugod ang sarili ko sa ospital. Naka-survive ako.”

Alvarez is currently serving as kagawad of Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City – a victory he also deemed as a miracle from the Nazarene.

“Ako naman, ang pinagdarasal ko [ngayon], para sa lahat naman, hindi para sa akin,” he said, adding that he plans to send four trucks to transport his neighborhood to the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene events starting this weekend.

Alvarez was among the thousands of Catholic devotees who flocked to the Quiapo Church on Friday – the first Friday mass of the year and comes before the highly-anticipated Traslacion, which is expected to draw a more massive crowd.

Ruby Puzon, a devotee for 17 years, endured long lines to enter the church.

This is nothing compared to her struggles to hold the supposed miraculous rope of the Nazarene’s andas or carriage during the processions, which was usually highly congested and dangerous before some changes since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puzon credited her good life and her children’s successes in career and study to the Nazarene.

“Sobrang blessed ako kay Lord kasi lahat ng hiling ko binigay. Talagang hindi puwedeng hindi ako pupunta dito tuwing Pista ng Quiapo,” she said.

Marilou Alaurin, who went to church with her family, said all her prayers such as a house and her child’s success operation had been granted.

She now prays for success in career abroad.

“Sobrang kinalibutan po ako. Naluluha po ako sa saya,” she said of her experience attending the traditional first Friday mass.

After a three-year break since its pandemic suspension, the procession of the much-venerated statue of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion will return on January 9.

During the Traslacion, which could take more than a half a day, many devotees clad in maroon shirts pack the streets of Manila and scramble to touch the replica of Jesus Christ's 400-year-old black wooden statue.