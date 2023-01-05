A Dec. 15, 2022 photo released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines shows 12 Chinese vessels around the eastern part of Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. AFP Western Command/File

MANILA — Half of adult Filipinos believe that the Marcos Jr. administration must prioritize strengthening the country's military capability to effectively address issues on the West Philippine Sea, a Pulse Asia survey showed.

Another 29 percent of Filipinos believe the Philippines should conduct joint maritime patrols and military exercises with allied countries, according to the survey conducted between Nov. 27 and Dec. 30, 2022 and commissioned by think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.

Ten percent also said they believe in the full implementation of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the United States.

About 9 percent said that finalizing the ASEAN Code of Conduct or an agreement on how countries would act within the South China Sea was also a plausible way to address tensions in the disputed waters.

The same survey showed 84 percent of Filipinos believe that the Marcos Jr. administration should work with the United States to strengthen security cooperation to defend the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea.

About 52 percent of Filipinos believe that the Marcos government should also work with Japan, 25 percent with Australia, 24 percent with the United Kingdom, and 23 percent with South Korea.

China and the European Union trailed at 20 percent.

The survey further showed that 53 percent of Filipinos believe that the protection of marine resources and environment in Philippine territory is the most important reason to strengthen its ability to defend and protect its seas, while 22 percent think the most important reason is the protection of rights of peoples and communities in the coastal areas.

Another 14 percent also believed that the country must stop China’s incursions in Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

However, only 3 percent consider defending Philippine territory as the most urgent national concern. Controlling inflation was at the top concern at 59 percent.

China and the Philippines are at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire area despite an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of the sea, and Manila ordered its military last month to boost its presence in the contested waters after a report that China had started reclaiming several unoccupied land features around the Spratly Islands.

During a visit by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Beijing, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping both called for "friendly consultation to appropriately resolve maritime issues," at a meeting on Wednesday, China's state-owned broadcaster CCTV said.

For Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes, the government must publicize the actions it takes, such as filing diplomatic protests, to help generate attention and make the public rally behind efforts to address issues on the West Philippine Sea.

“We’ve had a government that had been quiet about it. If government publicizes for example the actions that it has taken, the diplomatic protests that it has filed, then that will generate much more attention on the part of the public," Holmes said in a forum organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute and the United States Embassy on Thursday.

"Instead you have some ambiguous, ambivalent statements such as the one was mentioned earlier, ‘Friend to all, enemy to none.’ You cannot in any way just tolerate incursions in your territory. You have to be very categorical about protesting it and I think the protestant here would be essentially, the most important one, will be the President," he added.

Marcos has insisted he will not let China trample on the Philippines' maritime rights in the area, and said before arriving in Beijing that he hoped to address "political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature".

“President Marcos Jr. has repeatedly expressed his intent to pursue an independent foreign policy with national interests as the primordial guide. As long as his administration meets that requirement, the country's strategic partnerships and alliances should not be influenced by pressure and interference from other states,” said Stratbase President Prof. Dindo Manhit.

'CONFRONTATION' SPOTTED?

But a retired US military officer noted a "confrontation" between a Chinese Coast Guard vessel and BRP Andres Bonifacio last Dec. 8 at the Scarborough Shoal.

Retired US Air Force Colonel Raymon Powell of the Guardian Knot Center for National Security Innovation (Project Myoushu) at Stanford University said the Chinese Coast Guard vessel came out and “puts itself between the Bonifacio and Panatag Shoal.”

Powell batted for building a community of open-source data collectors and analysts, and the use of satellite images to secure Philippine waters, saying “bad actors” benefit when gray zones stay gray or out of the public view.

“The 2 ships converged to about 800 meters. They go from north to south and eventually the Bonifacio peels off and returns back to the Philippines. As far as I know this was never reported or was never discussed but we were able to find out because these are kinds of tools that are now available to us," he said.

"As was highlighted by Dr. Holmes’ excellent survey report, an engaged public is a key to deterring China and to building national resilience so that when people answer those survey questions, it’s not just a couple of people who say this is really important to us."

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

