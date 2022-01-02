A woman cradles her frightened dog as people watch a fireworks display at the Bonifacio High Street in BGC, Taguig City as they welcome the new year on January 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 93 percent of Filipinos are hopeful for 2022 even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, a survey released by Social Weather Stations (SWS) on Tuesday showed.

According to SWS, the difference between the 91 percent in 2020 and the 93 percent in 2021 is "not statistically significant", but both are below the pre-pandemic 96 percent reading in 2019.

“Hope for the New Year started at 87 percent when SWS first asked the question at the end of 2000. It was in the 90s at the end of 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2010 to 2021. It was in the 80s at the end of 2000, 2001, 2004, 2005, and 2009,” noted the SWS.

Seven percent, meanwhile, of the 1,440 adults interviewed face-to-face on Dec. 12-16, 2021, said they would enter 2021 with fear. The number is unchanged from 2020.

“The percentage of those who are entering the New Year with hope rather than fear is higher among those who expected a happy Christmas (98 percent) than those who expected neither a happy nor sad Christmas (90 percent) and those who expected a sad Christmas (88 percent),” the pollster said, adding that hope for the coming year has always been higher among those who expected a happy Christmas than those who expected a sad Christmas.

According to SWS spokesperson Leo Laroza, the increase in the hopefulness of respondents may be due to the partial recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

"We saw a decline in joblessness, and then we saw a recovery in terms of people, recovery meaning bumaba nang bahagya ang mga family na nagsasbing sila ay naghihirap. We also saw a decline in families experiencing involuntary hunger. We saw signs of recovery from year 2020 but not as recovered pa if you compare it with 2019 figures," he said.

(We saw a decline in joblessness, and then we saw a recovery in terms of people, recovery, meaning the number of families saying they are poor slightly decreased. We also saw a decline in families experiencing involuntary hunger. We saw signs of recovery from year 2020 but not as recovered if you compare it with 2019 figures.)

Hope for 2021 rise in all areas except Mindanao

The feeling of hope for the New Year rose in Metro Manila (from 90 percent to 95 percent), Balance Luzon (from 92 percent to 93 percent) and Visayas (from 88 percent to 90 percent).

The percentage in Mindanao stayed at 93 percent.

Hope for the coming year also rose from respondents across different educational backgrounds, except for non-elementary graduates, where the numbers dropped from 91 percent to 89 percent.

The non-commissioned SWS survey interviewed adult Filipinos, aged 18 years old and above, nationwide — 360 each in Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the polling station.

The sampling error margins were ±2.6 percent for national percentages, ±5.2 percent for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

- with a report from April Rafales, ABS-CBN News

