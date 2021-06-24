Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA THROWBACK: Workout routines using a bag of rice | Sports U ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 24 2021 09:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A bag of rice as an exercise equipment? Yes, it's true. Sports U's Dyan Castillejo shows us a few workout routine that can be done using a bag of rice. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video CA throwback Sports U rice bigas exercise routine workout routine /entertainment/06/24/21/napatawad-niya-ako-kris-aquino-pnoy-ended-years-long-rift-before-his-passing/video/news/06/24/21/cardinal-advincula-humingi-ng-dasal-bilang-bagong-arsobispo-ng-maynila/video/news/06/24/21/contact-tracing-delta-variant/news/06/24/21/alamin-bakit-sinasabing-mas-nakakahawa-ang-delta-delta-plus-variant/business/06/24/21/chinas-crypto-miners-look-abroad-as-regulators-tighten-noose