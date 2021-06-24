Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

THROWBACK: Workout routines using a bag of rice | Sports U

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2021 09:19 PM

A bag of rice as an exercise equipment? Yes, it's true. 

Sports U's Dyan Castillejo shows us a few workout routine that can be done using a bag of rice. 

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  multimedia   multimedia video   CA   throwback   Sports U   rice   bigas   exercise routine   workout   routine  