10-year-old, bagong Chess National Master ng Pilipinas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 15 2023 05:12 PM

Kilalanin ang nag-iisang babaeng chess National Master ng bansa. Siya ang 10-year-old chess prodigy na si Nika Juris Nicolas. 

