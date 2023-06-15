Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA 10-year-old, bagong Chess National Master ng Pilipinas ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 15 2023 05:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kilalanin ang nag-iisang babaeng chess National Master ng bansa. Siya ang 10-year-old chess prodigy na si Nika Juris Nicolas. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: chess national master Nika Juris Nicolas National Chess Federation of the Philippines NCFP FIDE /sports/06/15/23/d-league-san-beda-nips-letran-to-book-finals-berth/life/06/15/23/fathers-day-2023-delicious-treats-for-dad/entertainment/06/15/23/how-drag-helped-francine-athena-embrace-her-femininity/news/06/15/23/mga-bahay-at-tindahan-sa-zamboanga-del-sur-napinsala-ng-buhawi/news/06/15/23/taiwanese-2-filipino-arestado-sa-pagbebenta-umano-ng-rehistradong-sim-cards