Ateneo Blue Eagle big man na si Ange Kouame, Filipino citizen na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 19 2021 11:01 PM

Pirmado na ang naturalization ng Ateneo Blue Eagle center na si Ange Kouame. Inaasahang malaki ang maitutulong ng 6-foot-10 na si Kouame sa national team na naghahanda para sa FIBA World Cup sa 2023. 

