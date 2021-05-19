Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Ateneo Blue Eagle big man na si Ange Kouame, Filipino citizen na ABS-CBN News Posted at May 19 2021 11:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pirmado na ang naturalization ng Ateneo Blue Eagle center na si Ange Kouame. Inaasahang malaki ang maitutulong ng 6-foot-10 na si Kouame sa national team na naghahanda para sa FIBA World Cup sa 2023. Watch more in iWantTFC Read More: multimedia multimedia video NXT NXT DAILY Ange Kouame Ateneo ADMU Blue Eagle naturalization naturalized player Gilas FIBA /life/05/19/21/azkals-keeper-neil-etheridge-ties-knot-ahead-of-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers/video/business/05/19/21/ph-shares-close-in-the-green-despite-asian-downturn/video/spotlight/05/19/21/researchers-say-ncr-still-covid-19-epicenter-in-ph/video/news/05/19/21/doh-suggests-non-announcement-of-vaccine-brands-to-be-administered/video/news/05/19/21/ph-protests-chinas-fishing-ban-in-west-ph-sea