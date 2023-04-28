Home  >  Sports

LA Tenorio, tumor-free na

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 28 2023 08:10 PM

Tumor-free na ang PBA star at Barangay Ginebra San Miguel icon na si LA Tenorio. Sa ngayon ay sumasailalim pa sa chemotherapy si Tenorio para sa kaniyang sakit na colon cancer. 

