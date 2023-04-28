Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA LA Tenorio, tumor-free na ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 28 2023 08:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tumor-free na ang PBA star at Barangay Ginebra San Miguel icon na si LA Tenorio. Sa ngayon ay sumasailalim pa sa chemotherapy si Tenorio para sa kaniyang sakit na colon cancer. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: colon cancer cancer LA Tenorio PBA basketball tumor free Barangay Ginebra San Miguel sports basketball /entertainment/04/28/23/sb19-bgyo-alamat-included-in-ms-mojo-bands-you-should-know-list/video/news/04/28/23/pinakamalaking-balikatan-exercises-natapos-na/video/news/04/28/23/alamin-simpleng-sore-eyes-ba-iyan-o-sintomas-ng-covid-19/entertainment/04/28/23/patrick-garcia-kaye-abad-paolo-contis-to-reunite-for-new-film/video/news/04/28/23/mga-barko-ng-pilipinas-china-muntik-magkabanggaan-sa-ayungin-shoal