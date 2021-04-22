Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA THROWBACK: Sweep 16 | Sports U ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 22 2021 09:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Watch more in iWantTFC Binalikan ng "Sports U" ang UAAP Season 82 Men's Basketball Finals sa pagitan ng Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles at ng University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers. Read More: multimedia multimedia video CA throwback Sports U UAAP UAAP Season 82 men's basketball Ateneo UST Blue Eagles Growling Tigers Finals sweep /news/04/22/21/senador-gigil-red-tagging-ntf-elcac/entertainment/04/22/21/angel-locsin-community-pantry/news/04/22/21/tips-mga-dapat-gawin-kapag-na-tag-sa-malisyosong-facebook-link/entertainment/04/22/21/bernadette-sembrano-positive-covid-19/news/04/22/21/vp-robredo-tests-negative-for-covid-19-after-exposure-to-close-in-security