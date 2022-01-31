Home  >  Sports

Philippine women's football team, pasok na sa FIFA Women's World Cup

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2022 10:16 PM

Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, maglalaro sa FIFA Women's World Cup ang Philippine women's football team. Ito ay matapos talunin ng Philippine team ang Chinese Taipei via penalty shootout sa quarterfinals ng AFC Women's Asia Cup. 

