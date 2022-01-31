Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Philippine women's football team, pasok na sa FIFA Women's World Cup ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 31 2022 10:16 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, maglalaro sa FIFA Women's World Cup ang Philippine women's football team. Ito ay matapos talunin ng Philippine team ang Chinese Taipei via penalty shootout sa quarterfinals ng AFC Women's Asia Cup. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: FIFA Women's World Cup Malditas Philippine national women's football team AFC Women's Asia Cup penalty shootout football /news/01/31/22/pinoy-designer-bumida-sa-fashion-week-dubai-2021/news/01/31/22/panukalang-foundling-recognition-and-protection-act-pasado-sa-senado/business/01/31/22/pse-lifts-trading-halt-on-dito-cme-after-refund-promise/life/01/31/22/lucky-treats-food-promos-for-chinese-new-year-2022/news/01/31/22/house-approves-on-final-reading-18-bills-days-before-election-recess