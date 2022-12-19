MULTIMEDIA

IN PHOTOS: Ateneo wins 'Battle of Katipunan'

Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The UAAP men's basketball crown took the long route to reach the other side of Katipunan.

After losing Game 1 of the best-of-three series, the Ateneo De Manila University found its championship form just on time and took games 2 and 3 over the defending champions, the University of the Philippines.

Ateneo survived a second half rally by UP to take a hard-fought 75-68 win Monday night.

With both sides supported by a crowd of nearly 22,000 fans at the Araneta Coliseum, the Blue Eagles never looked back after building a two-digit lead in the first quarter, even as the Fighting Maroons threatened to as close as three points towards the last stretch of the game.

This is Ateneo's fourth UAAP crown in the last five seasons, and their 12th overall. UP, hoping to get its first back-to-back championship after waiting for 36 years to get the crown last season, will have to wait for another year to start another run.

The crowd supporting the University of the Philippines (UP) cheer for their team in Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The crowd supporting the Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) cheer for their team in Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More: UAAP basketball championship Ateneo champions UP