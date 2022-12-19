IN PHOTOS: Ateneo wins 'Battle of Katipunan'

The crowd supporting the University of the Philippines (UP) cheer for their team in Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The crowd supporting the Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) cheer for their team in Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) and University of the Philippines (UP) battle during Game 3 of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after winning the championship over the UP Fighting Maroons at the UAAP season 85 men's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News