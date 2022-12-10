MULTIMEDIA

For the second time this year, the spotlight was on schools' respective pep squads instead of the usual sporting heroes during the UAAP Cheerdance Competition (CDC) at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Returning to its pre-pandemic format of 15-25 performers going all out in a six-minute routine, some 18,000 fans cheered on their alma mater’s performance.

A menagerie of themes were present in this year’s CDC as evidenced by Ateneo’s Wanada-inspired number, Adamson University’s tribute to Jennifer Lopez, University of the Philippines’ Black Eyed Peas routine, while University of the East and De Lasalle University performed to P-Pop and Janet Jackson respectively.

National University’s (NU) inspired 80s retro performance saw them return to the top, while last year’s champion Far Eastern University’ and their ode to Francis M. took second. The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe’s Lady Gaga routine rounded out the podium, their first top-three finish since 2017.

NU’s win gave them their 7th first place finish, one behind record-holders UP and UST.

Here are some scenes from the CDC.

Fans cheer for their schools in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 85 Cheerdance Competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Former UP and Ateneo Men’s basketball coach Bo Perasol in attendance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The FEU Cheering Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Adamson Pep Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The UE Pep Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The DLSU Animo Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The Ateneo Blue Babble Battalion during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The NU Pep Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The NU Pep Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The UP Pep Squad during their performance. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The NU Pep Squad celebrate after winning. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News The NU Pep Squad receive their gold medals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News NU Pep Squad head coach Ghicka Bernabe celebrates with the team after winning. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News