When the going gets tough, the Taft gets going: Green Archers take UAAP 86 men's basketball crown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2023 11:23 PM

The De La Salle Green Archers returned to the top of UAAP men's basketball after outlasting the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 3 of the Season 86 Finals, Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum. 

Down 5 halfway through the final canto, the Archers surprised the consensus season favorites from Diliman with a 10-4 run to seal the deal.

Bouncing back from the worst finals loss in the Final 4 era during the series opener, the nail-biting game saw some gutsy performances from players of both squads but none more so than Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao. The DLSU sophomore stuffed the stat sheet, notching 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and a steal. 

This is the first championship for the Taft-based squad in 7 years and the program's 10th title in league history. 

Here are some scenes:

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

