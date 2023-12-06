Home  >  Sports

Growling Tigress wins UAAP 86 women's basketball title

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2023 04:00 PM

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigress celebrate after defeating National University during the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 6, 2023. The UST women’s basketball team ended its 17-year title drought, breaking the Lady Bulldogs' 7-year reign after winning Game 3 of the UAAP finals, 71-69.

