Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Growling Tigress wins UAAP 86 women's basketball title Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 06 2023 04:00 PM The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigress celebrate after defeating National University during the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on December 6, 2023. The UST women's basketball team ended its 17-year title drought, breaking the Lady Bulldogs' 7-year reign after winning Game 3 of the UAAP finals, 71-69. UAAP: UST women dethrone NU, clinch first title since '06 Read More: basketball UAAP UAAP Season 86 UAAP basketball UST Growling Tigresses NU Lady Bulldogs