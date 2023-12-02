MULTIMEDIA
Pep squads take center stage for UAAP Cheerdance competition
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 02 2023 10:00 PM
Usually staying by the sidelines, UAAP member schools’ pep squads took center stage Saturday for the annual Cheerdance competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.
Each team brought their best moves with members flying through the air in dazzling routines.
While everyone brought their A-Game, it was the FEU Cheering Squad that came out on top, besting perennial powerhouse NU pep squad, who settled for a bridesmaid finish. UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe completed the podium in third place.
Here are some scenes:
