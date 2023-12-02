MULTIMEDIA

Pep squads take center stage for UAAP Cheerdance competition

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Usually staying by the sidelines, UAAP member schools’ pep squads took center stage Saturday for the annual Cheerdance competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

Each team brought their best moves with members flying through the air in dazzling routines.

While everyone brought their A-Game, it was the FEU Cheering Squad that came out on top, besting perennial powerhouse NU pep squad, who settled for a bridesmaid finish. UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe completed the podium in third place.

Here are some scenes:

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News