SLIDESHOW: LeBron leads the way, as Lakers win 17th NBA title

It took a while for the most storied franchise in professional basketball history to return to its familiar spot on the mountaintop.

And now that the Los Angeles Lakers are league champions again, their fans are going to celebrate returning to basketball relevance for as long as they want.

Here are images of the festive mood as the NBA world gives way to a Purple and Gold reign.

The Los Angeles Lakers during the national anthem before game six of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball during the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Mike Ehrmann, Getty Images/AFP Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green (14) holds the ball while defended by Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder (99) during the third quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dunks during the first half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA. Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo The Los Angeles Lakers players celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. John Raoux, AP Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate during the fourth quarter in game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hugs forward Jared Dudley (10) after win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) hugs forward Jared Dudley (10) after win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters The Los Angeles Lakers pose for a photo after their win over the Miami Heat after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Los Angeles Lakers won 106-93 to win the series. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters Los Angels Lakers fans celebrate near Staples Centers as Los Angels Lakers play against Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2020. Ringo Chiu, Reuters