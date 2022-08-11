MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Jalen Green takes in Manila sneaker, car culture

Photos by Mark Demayo, text by Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- The threat of rain didn't stop Filipino-American guard Jalen Green from enjoying the local culture in Manila on Thursday.

The Houston Rockets star is in town for the JG4 Manila Tour, organized by adidas Philippines. It's Green's third visit to Manila, having played in the NBTC Tournament in 2018 and 2019 when he was still a high school student.

Now, as a full-fledged professional basketball player, Green was treated to a display of Manila's car and sneaker culture at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Heavy clouds didn't deter Green from posing along the luxury cars on display at the rooftop garage, and the Fil-Am guard couldn't hide his delight upon seeing the graffiti mural bearing his features.

"This is amazing, I'm really shocked," said Green after seeing the artwork by local artists Quiccs and Egg Fiasco. "I'll never forget this."

Present at the event were a handful of local athletes including former Ateneo de Manila University star SJ Belangel, De La Salle University's Michael Phillips, Ben Phillips and Kevin Quiambao, and former University of the Philippines point guard Diego Dario.

Green has been an adidas athlete since his sophomore year in high school. In May 2021, he signed a multi-year endorsement deal with the brand ahead of his selection as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Rookie Draft by the Rockets.